A wildfire southeast of Norris had burned an estimated 1,700 acres by Monday afternoon.
Kristen Baker, a spokeswoman with the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, said the Bradley Creek fire started Sunday near Norris Hot Springs in the Bradley Creek drainage. Grass, sagebrush and juniper fueled the fire. Baker said wind pushed the blaze west and south.
The fire was 20% contained Monday afternoon.
The cause of the fire is unknown. It is burning on private, Bureau of Land Management and Montana State University land.
The fire was first reported at 3 p.m. on Sunday. Baker said large airplanes dropped fire retardant on the flames and slowed the fire’s growth that afternoon and into the evening.
Baker said the fast-moving fire has killed cattle.
Madison County has provided engines, heavy equipment and a hand crew. Helicopters also responded to the blaze.
Baker said some people used a large road grader to build a fire line and stopped the blaze from spreading further south.
There are 70 people at the fire. Because of coronavirus, Baker said, the strategy to suppress the fire includes separating crews working on it. She said that would prevent having to send everyone there home if someone contracts the virus.
“We still consider the fire to be the most imminent threat,” Baker said. “And we’re managing coronavirus with the idea that if you fight fire effectively, and you get the fire suppressed, then you don’t have as much exposure because people can get to go home more quickly.”
Jo Dee Black, a spokeswoman for NorthWestern Energy, said the fire damaged some of the utility’s transmission equipment. She said the extent of that damage will be determined later and repairs will begin when it is safe to access the site.
Black said the damage did not result in customer service outages.
An air quality alert has been issued Monday for Gallatin, Beaverhead, Park and other southwest Montana counties.
Air quality was considered “unhealthy for sensitive groups” in Bozeman, Dillon and Hamilton, according to the Montana Department of Environmental Quality.
Smoke from California wafted over to Bozeman. DEQ officials said California smoke could continue affecting the area, but that changes in the weather would likely keep the haze to the south.
As of Monday afternoon, spots on the hills continued to produce flames and black and white smoke that was visible from Highway 84 near the Madison River.
A ditch along Highway 287 was charred from a back-burn meant to stop the fire from jumping the highway and reaching property on the side. A gust of wind occasionally stoked flames that could be seen from the highway, about a mile away.
A helicopter flew overhead a few times. Baker said that could have been a fire crew assessing the size of the fire.
Cars, trucks and motorcycles stopped alongside the highway to snap a photo with their phones as fire crews drove up and down the highway to different points along the fire.
Baker asked that people be aware to not block any fire trucks trying to get to the blaze.
