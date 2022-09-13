Let the news come to you

A wildfire that started southwest of Ennis and spread through 100 acres on Sunday grew another 74 acres by Tuesday morning. It was 25% contained, according to staff with the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest.

The Sunrise fire is torching grasses, shrubs and timber approximately 15 miles southwest of Ennis in the Gravelly Mountains. It’s burning both in national forest and on private land, and it was first reported to authorities at 1:52 p.m. on Sunday. It hit 100 acres later that evening.

While the Sunrise fire didn’t grow in size much on Monday, it displayed active fire behavior due to some lighter fuels — grasses and shrubs — contained within its interior, said Catherine McRae, a spokesperson for the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest.

Helena Dore can be reached at 406-582-2628 or hdore@dailychronicle.com.

