A wildfire that started southwest of Ennis and spread through 100 acres on Sunday grew another 74 acres by Tuesday morning. It was 25% contained, according to staff with the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest.
The Sunrise fire is torching grasses, shrubs and timber approximately 15 miles southwest of Ennis in the Gravelly Mountains. It’s burning both in national forest and on private land, and it was first reported to authorities at 1:52 p.m. on Sunday. It hit 100 acres later that evening.
While the Sunrise fire didn’t grow in size much on Monday, it displayed active fire behavior due to some lighter fuels — grasses and shrubs — contained within its interior, said Catherine McRae, a spokesperson for the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest.
Crews from multiple districts across the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest arrived at the blaze along with Madison Valley crews. Firefighters were hoping to round it up on private land by the end of the day on Tuesday, McRae said.
Rain was forecasted to fall over the fire area beginning on Tuesday afternoon, continuing through the evening and into the night. However, crews are preparing for a scenario in which little to no moisture arrives.
No structures or values like power lines or cattle were at risk as of Tuesday morning. Officials were hoping to launch an investigation into the cause of the fire later in the day, but the response to the fire remains their priority, McRae said.
Meanwhile, the nearby Clover fire was active on Sunday. It spread through 75 additional acres, though it has not breached existing containment lines, McRae said. The 1,225 acre fire is burning in timber along the Middle Fork of Warm Springs Creek, in the Gravelly range.
Lightning sparked the Clover fire back in mid-July, and it hasn’t grown much in size since mid-August. It lies about seven miles southwest of the Sunrise fire, and it’s 70% contained.
Air quality in Bozeman was rated as “moderate” on Tuesday after it reached “unhealthy” levels on Monday, according to the Montana Department of Environmental Quality. An air quality alert was issued for several counties in the region.
Active wildfires in Idaho, Eastern Oregon and Western Montana are kicking up smoke, and the department is encouraging people in Gallatin, Beaverhead, Broadwater, Jefferson, Lewis and Clark, Madison, Silver Bow and Park counties to heed guidelines associated with air quality levels.
“Exposure to wildfire pollutants can irritate the lungs, cause inflammation, alter immune function and increase susceptibility to respiratory infections, including COVID-19,” DEQ officials wrote in a Monday news release.
“Populations known to be most vulnerable to wildfire smoke exposure include children, senior citizens, pregnant people, people with chronic health conditions such as heart or lung disease — including asthma and diabetes — and outdoor workers,” they wrote.
DEQ air quality monitoring specialists predicted that air quality would improve as disturbances bring cooler, more humid air and cloudier skies across the region. There is a chance of precipitation in southwest Montana on Tuesday, which could bring some relief, they wrote.
At this point in the year, hunters are beginning to head out into the field, and overnight temperatures are cooling down. Because of that, warming campfires typically become more popular, according to McRae.
“It’s generally misunderstood that cooler overnight temperatures mean that there’s less chance of a fire starting, but that’s not true,” she said. “Cooler overnight temperatures don’t dictate the moisture level in fuels.”
Officials on the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest usually see bimodal fire seasons, or two time periods in which fire activity is highest. The first high point is in July, when thunderstorms roll in with lightning, and daily air temperatures rise.
The second high point lasts from late August through early September. At this time of the year, recreation within the backcountry often increases, as does the number of human-caused wildfires.
McRae urged people to always ensure their campfires are dead out and cold to the touch, and she thanked those people who have had the courage to call in their own escaped fires.
