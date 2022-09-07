Let the news come to you

Firefighting crews are working to douse a small wildfire near Mystic Lake, about 10 miles south of downtown Bozeman, according to the Custer Gallatin National Forest.

The Mystic fire is burning through heavy timber and fuels on the east side of Mystic Lake in the Gallatin Mountains. It was first reported by hikers on Tuesday evening, said Marna Daley, a spokesperson for the Custer Gallatin National Forest.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the Mystic fire had spread through three-quarters of an acre, and crews from the Fort Ellis Fire Department and U.S. Forest Service were working to contain the blaze. Resources included three engines, a helicopter and a UTV.

Helena Dore can be reached at 406-582-2628 or hdore@dailychronicle.com.

