Firefighting crews are working to douse a small wildfire near Mystic Lake, about 10 miles south of downtown Bozeman, according to the Custer Gallatin National Forest.
The Mystic fire is burning through heavy timber and fuels on the east side of Mystic Lake in the Gallatin Mountains. It was first reported by hikers on Tuesday evening, said Marna Daley, a spokesperson for the Custer Gallatin National Forest.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the Mystic fire had spread through three-quarters of an acre, and crews from the Fort Ellis Fire Department and U.S. Forest Service were working to contain the blaze. Resources included three engines, a helicopter and a UTV.
Wednesday’s weather forecast was a concern for firefighters, as the area was facing critical fire weather, with high temperatures and low relative humidity, Daley said. In Bozeman, a heat advisory is in effect until 8 p.m., and a red flag warning will last until midnight.
Forecasts also signaled that on Wednesday evening, dry thunderstorms could roll into the area, possibly bringing high winds and dry lightning with them, according to Daley. Crews are working to knock down the fire as much as possible before such conditions set in, she said.
The Custer Gallatin National Forest may order additional firefighting resources in the future, if they are needed. Hikers and others who are recreating along Sourdough Canyon Trail should expect to see additional fire traffic, and people should avoid areas with equipment, Daley said.
No area closures have been enacted due to the Mystic fire, but officials plan to evaluate the need for them as firefighting efforts continue. A helicopter is dipping in and out of the lake to collect water, Daley said. The cause of the start is being investigated.
While no fire restrictions are in place in the Custer Gallatin National Forest, conditions are dry, and officials are urging members of the public to make sure all their campfires are dead out before leaving them.
“If you do build a fire, make sure it’s out and cold to the touch. Put water or dirt on it and work it to ensure there is no heat in it,” Daley said. “Try not to drive your vehicle over long, dry grass because it can heat up and start a fire… Be cautious about where you’re going and what’s needed to put a fire out.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.