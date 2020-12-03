Farmers, ranchers and landowners who were impacted by wildfires in 2020 can join a virtual public meeting Tuesday to learn about resources available to them.
Officials from the Farm Service Agency, Natural Resource Conservation Service, Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation Floodplain Program, Soil Conservation Districts, Montana State University Extension, Montana Disaster and Emergency Services and the U.S. Bureau of Land Management will present at the meeting.
Shanan Smiley, Montana FSA conservation specialist, said officials hope to give people across the state a chance to hear from organizations and agencies with recovery programs at once.
This year, fires across the state, especially in Bighorn County and Gallatin County, significantly impacted agricultural producers and people who live in forested areas, she said.
Around Bozeman, the Bridger Foothills fire was the biggest blaze of the season. The fire started in early September near the M trail. It quickly crested the Bridger Range and burned into the canyon, ultimately charring 8,224 acres of timber and prompting evacuations.
It destroyed 68 structures, 30 of which were homes.
Elsewhere in the state, the Sarpy fire east of Hardin started in early September on the Crow Reservation and rapidly burned through 48,000 acres of ponderosa and grass. It came close to two homes along Highway 212, prompting evacuations around Busby. It reached 52,010 acres.
The Rice and Snyder fires started in early September and burned through a combined 47,103 acres of pine, juniper and grass north of Ashland in Rosebud County. They prompted evacuations around Jordan.
The BobCat fire started in early September southeast of Roundup, and burned through 30,030 acres of pine and sagebrush. At least 10 homes were lost in the fire.
Webinar attendees can hear about disaster relief resources, educational programs and grant funding opportunities, among other topics. They’ll have a chance to submit questions during the question and answer portion of the meeting, Smiley said.
