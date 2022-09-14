A substantial amount of rain fell over the Sunrise fire on Tuesday night, preventing any growth and allowing crews to contain 50% of the fire’s perimeter by Wednesday afternoon, officials from the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest announced.
The Sunrise fire is burning primarily in sagebrush and grass both on private land and in national forest in the Gravelly Mountains, about 15 miles southwest of Ennis. The start was first reported to authorities on Sunday afternoon.
Authorities have determined that it was caused by a lightning strike.
By Tuesday morning, the fire was estimated to have spread through 174 acres. Because of rains that arrived later that evening, it has not grown since, said Catherine McRae, a spokesperson for the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest.
Firefighters have secured the Sunrise fire’s edge, and they have mopped up many areas with residual heat on private property. Crews are completing a full assessment of the damage done to a Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest-private land boundary fence.
McRae said that before this round of wet weather, crews took a multifaceted approach to battling the blaze.
Type 2 helicopters dropped buckets of water on the flames, which aided in diminishing fire activity. At the same time, ground forces moved in, and firefighters helped to break up the fuels in the area.
It was a textbook example of how the two resources work best when used in tandem, according to McRae. Due to the recent rainfall, helicopters have been pulled from the Sunrise fire so they can help out on other fires, she said.
“It’s a misconception that bucket drops alone can put out a fire,” McRae said. “Studies dating back to the early 90s’ show that bucket drops can delay or diminish fire activity, but in and of themselves, they can’t stop a fire. You need to use them with ground forces.”
More rain is in Thursday and Friday’s weather forecast, and crews expect they could see an estimated half inch of moisture. The wet conditions aided firefighters stationed at the nearby Clover fire, which has torched about 1,224 acres 7 miles southwest of the Sunrise fire.
