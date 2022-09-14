Let the news come to you

A substantial amount of rain fell over the Sunrise fire on Tuesday night, preventing any growth and allowing crews to contain 50% of the fire’s perimeter by Wednesday afternoon, officials from the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest announced.

The Sunrise fire is burning primarily in sagebrush and grass both on private land and in national forest in the Gravelly Mountains, about 15 miles southwest of Ennis. The start was first reported to authorities on Sunday afternoon.

Authorities have determined that it was caused by a lightning strike.

Helena Dore can be reached at 406-582-2628 or hdore@dailychronicle.com.

