Crews have fully contained a wildfire that sparked on the east side of Mystic Lake earlier this week, the Custer Gallatin National Forest announced on Friday.

The Mystic fire burned through about three quarters of an acre on the east side of the lake, about 10 miles south of downtown Bozeman. Firefighters are still working in the area to steam out residual heat.

Officials determined that the Mystic fire was caused by an escaped campfire. Hikers spotted the blaze beside the lake and reported it to authorities at 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday. It was torching timber and heavy fuels.

Helena Dore can be reached at 406-582-2628 or hdore@dailychronicle.com.

