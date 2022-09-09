Crews have fully contained a wildfire that sparked on the east side of Mystic Lake earlier this week, the Custer Gallatin National Forest announced on Friday.
The Mystic fire burned through about three quarters of an acre on the east side of the lake, about 10 miles south of downtown Bozeman. Firefighters are still working in the area to steam out residual heat.
Officials determined that the Mystic fire was caused by an escaped campfire. Hikers spotted the blaze beside the lake and reported it to authorities at 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday. It was torching timber and heavy fuels.
Firefighting crews from the Fort Ellis Fire Department and U.S. Forest Service responded to the report, and three engines, one helicopter and a UTV arrived to try and extinguish the flames.
They worked as temperatures soared and winds picked up on Wednesday afternoon. The helicopter dropped buckets of water on the fire, but it had to land because of thunderstorm activity.
Despite the conditions, the Mystic fire did not grow in size overnight, and it was 75% contained by Thursday afternoon.
Temperatures in Bozeman dropped the following night as a cold front moved through the area, and crews reported they’d fully contained the fire by the time Friday morning rolled around.
In a social media post, the Custer Gallatin National Forest thanked the people who reported the fire, and they urged people to ensure their campfires are dead out and cool to the touch.
While firefighters battled the Mystic fire on Thursday, other crews quelled a small wildfire that sparked east of Belgrade around Corbly Gulch, according to a social media post from the Central Valley Fire District.
The lightning-caused fire was burning near the Running Elk Ranch, and it spread to about a tenth of an acre before Central Valley Fire District and U.S. Forest Service crews contained and suppressed it.
Bozeman’s air quality improved significantly on Friday. After dropping to levels that were “unhealthy” and “unhealthy for sensitive groups” on Thursday morning, it gradually improved throughout the afternoon, reaching “good” levels by 9 p.m.
On Friday, air quality in Bozeman was rated as “good,” and forecasts from the Montana Department of Environmental Quality indicated that a cold front helped flush out smoke from active wildfires burning in Idaho and along Montana’s western border.
The front is expected to exit the state on Saturday afternoon, and by that time, hot and dry weather will likely cause a shift in winds, pushing the wildfire smoke back across the state, according to the forecast.
“Expect impacts to worsen across the state by Sunday and Monday,” the forecast said.
