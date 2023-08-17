With the rising temperatures across Montana and some areas in the state reaching triple digits, seven new fires broke out in Montana the last 24 hours, and several others grew by hundreds of acres.
Wednesday, 39 active fires burned across the state, according to Montana Wildland Fire Information.
Jacque Lavelle, a spokesperson for the team working the Big Knife, Niarada and Mill Pocket fires, said the Big Knife Fire near Arlee, grew approximately 1,200 acres overnight on the northern and eastern flanks, and now sits at 6,106 acres. The fire was first reported July 24.
Lavelle said there are no evacuation orders, but evacuation warnings for homes in Jocko, Canal and Francis. The fire is 7% contained.
“When the weather is dry and hot, fuels such as timber and needles dry out and can ignite and more easily carry fire,” said Lavelle. “Fires that are active can spread more easily and pick up momentum.”
The fire was caused by lightning. The Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks said humans are responsible for 75% of fires in Montana.
The Sidney Fire, 21 miles southwest of Browning, is said to have been caused by a lightning strike. Incident Commander Kyle Marquardt estimated the fire burned 300 acres as of Wednesday, but the size will need to be verified by an infrared mapping flight; the fire as of Wednesday is 0% contained.
The Sidney fire is one of the four fires that are 0% contained as of Wednesday.
“A field assessment is conducted in order to call the fire perimeter contained,” said Lavelle. “The assessment will only identify the line as contained if there is little to no risk of fire crossing the line,” said Lavelle.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.