A sign seen entering Hyalite Canyon on Tuesday warns of high fire danger as smoke obscures the forest behind in September 2022.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

With the rising temperatures across Montana and some areas in the state reaching triple digits, seven new fires broke out in Montana the last 24 hours, and several others grew by hundreds of acres.

Wednesday, 39 active fires burned across the state, according to Montana Wildland Fire Information.

Jacque Lavelle, a spokesperson for the team working the Big Knife, Niarada and Mill Pocket fires, said the Big Knife Fire near Arlee, grew approximately 1,200 acres overnight on the northern and eastern flanks, and now sits at 6,106 acres. The fire was first reported July 24.


