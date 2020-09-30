A fire that started Tuesday afternoon south of Three Forks spread to nearly 2,000 acres by Wednesday afternoon, according to Madison County officials.
The Antelope fire ripped through sagebrush, grassland and juniper in the London Hills south of Lewis and Clark Caverns Tuesday. By Wednesday afternoon, officials estimated it had burned 1,962 acres.
An initial estimate Tuesday night put the fire at 100 or more acres, but it kept growing until it appeared to have slowed Wednesday morning. A second estimate Wednesday at noon put the fire at 1,000 acres.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the fire’s cause. It is 0% contained.
Bonnie O’Neill, a Madison County spokesperson, said approximately 65 people were working on the fire Wednesday.
Crews from the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, the Forest Service and Madison County and Madison County Sheriff’s deputies were there, according to O’Neill.
Two Type 2 helicopters, one Type 1 helicopter and one dozer responded to the fire Wednesday afternoon. No homes were threatened and no livestock had been lost.
The fire burned on Bureau of Land Management and private land west of Highway 287. No firefighters were injured.
The smoke plume could be seen from Bozeman Tuesday evening. A helicopter carrying water circled the hills and above herds of cattle.
Firefighters from Three Forks, Willow Creek, Manhattan, Amsterdam, Whitehall and crews from Montana DNRC and Gallatin County Emergency Management battled the blaze Tuesday afternoon into the night. Two helicopters dropped water on the fire until dusk.
Tuesday evening, flames raced down the grassy hills toward the edge of Highway 287.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday night closed Highway 287 south of its intersection with Highway 2 and Highway 359 south of its intersection with Cardwell Road. All roads were opened at 1 a.m. Wednesday, O’Neill said.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.