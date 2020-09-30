A fire that started Tuesday afternoon south of Three Forks spread to 1,000 acres by Wednesday at around noon.
The Antelope fire ripped through sagebrush and juniper in the London Hills south of Lewis and Clark Caverns Tuesday. An initial estimate Tuesday night put the fire at 100 or more acres, but it kept growing until it appeared to slow down Wednesday morning.
The Madison County Sheriff's Office is investigating the fire's cause.
Bonnie O’Neill, a Madison County spokesperson, said approximately 65 people were working on the fire Wednesday.
Crews from the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, the Forest Service and Madison County and deputies from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office were there, according to O’Neill. One Type 3 helicopter and one Type 4 helicopter were dropping water on the blaze.
The fire burned on Bureau of Land Management and private land west of Highway 287. It hasn’t threatened any structures other than an old talc mine, O’Neill said. No firefighters have been injured.
The smoke plume could be seen from Bozeman Tuesday evening. A helicopter carrying water circled the hills and above herds of cattle.
Firefighters from Three Forks, Willow Creek, Manhattan, Amsterdam, Whitehall and crews from Montana DNRC and Gallatin County Emergency Management battled the blaze Tuesday afternoon into the night. Two helicopters dropped water on the fire until dusk.
Tuesday evening, flames raced down the grassy hills toward the edge of Highway 287. The fire had not jumped the highway by nightfall.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday night closed Highway 287 south of its intersection with Highway 2 and Highway 359 south of its intersection with Cardwell Road. All roads were opened at 1 a.m., O'Neill said.
Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.