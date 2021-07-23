Fire south of Gallatin Gateway unlikely to spread By Helena Dore Chronicle Staff Writer Helena Dore Author email Jul 23, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now At 12:30 p.m. a wildfire was reported in the Little Bear drainage on Thursday. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Fire managers weren’t expecting a lightning-caused wildfire south of Gallatin Gateway to spread further on Friday and mop up efforts were underway, Forest Service officials announced.Despite windy conditions from passing storms, crews made great progress suppressing the West Fork fire overnight, said Marna Daley, a spokesperson for the Custer Gallatin National Forest.The fire was caused by lightning, she confirmed. It was 0% contained on Friday morning, but Daley anticipated containment would increase later in the day. In total, it torched about an acre. The West Fork fire was first reported to dispatch on Thursday at 12:30 p.m. It burned through grass and shrubs at the lower end of the west fork of Wilson Creek in the Little Bear drainage, sending up smoke that could be spotted from South 19th Avenue.A large air tanker spent the afternoon dropping retardant on the flames. Helicopters with buckets of water circled nearby. The aircraft were pulled away when a thunderstorm rolled in late in the afternoon.Strong winds from the passing storm could have pushed the fire to spread, but the quick response from the aerial resources, the Gallatin Gateway Fire Department and the Forest Service meant firefighters were able to keep it in check, according to Daley.The storm ended up bringing clouds and rain showers, which helped firefighting efforts, Daley said. On Friday, two engines and some crew members were still suppressing additional hotspots and mopping up the fire area. Some burning was occurring inside the fire area.Forest Service officials were planning to look at maps from a recent detection flight to find out which lightning strikes from Thursday’s storms reached the ground, according to Daley. “If we do have new starts, they will start smoking and warming up this afternoon or in the next few days,” she said. “Diligence is the rule of thumb for looking for new starts.”Also on Friday, the American Fork fire in the northeast Crazy Mountains hit 8,334 acres. It was 0% contained at the time.The fire, which is burning about 24 miles southwest of Harlowton, moved north into the 2017 Blacktail fire scar on Thursday. Crews kept the flames from spreading onto private land to the fire’s east.Fire managers were hoping to hold the American Fork fire’s west flank so it wouldn’t spill toward the Smith Creek and Shields Valley area. A new incident management team from the South assumed control of the American Fork fire on Friday, relieving Forest Service crews.Meanwhile, the Goose fire 32 miles south of Ennis reached 7,262 acres by Friday morning. It was 48% contained.Firefighters were focused on mopping up residual heat, fortifying lines along Forest Service Trail 6410 and the West Fork Madison River, and preparing for future burnout operations."Heavy fuels will continue to smolder, with crown runs unlikely," they wrote. Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.  