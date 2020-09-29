THREE FORKS — A wildfire south of here took off Tuesday afternoon, sending up a big smoke plume that could be seen across the Gallatin Valley.
The Harrison fire was burning sagebrush and juniper southeast of Lewis and Clark Caverns and north of Harrison. It’s west of Highway 287 and north of Highway 359.
In a Facebook post, Madison County Emergency Management said the fire had burned more than 100 acres by about 7:45 p.m., and was still growing.
The post said no structures were in danger and no one had been injured. It also said the cause was not yet known.
At about 8 p.m., Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputies had blocked Highway 287 to southbound traffic at its intersection with Highway 2. The fire had not jumped that highway.
Deputies said Highway 359 was also blocked going south from Cardwell Road.
Two Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation helicopters were dropping water on the blaze until dusk.
Firefighters from several departments in multiple counties were responding. Among them were the Bozeman, Hyalite, Manhattan, Madison Valley and Whitehall fire departments.
Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.