A wildfire in the Gravelly Mountains had grown to 798 acres by Friday, and has been 20% contained.
The Clover fire has been burning in the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest south of Ennis for over two weeks. The blaze was ignited by a lightning strike near the middle fork of Warm Springs Creek.
There is still an area closure order, and will remain in effect until Oct. 30, or until it is rescinded.
Stephani Rust, a spokesperson on the Type 3 incident team, said that there are a lot of dry fuels in the area. The spot where the lightning struck was a mixture of dead and standing timber. To the north and east of the fire it switches into more mixed vegetation, she said.
There have been successful burnout operations to the northwest of the fire, Rust said. Crews and an unmanned aerial drone are still monitoring the burnouts.
The fire is expected to grow further south because of northerly winds, according to an incident overview. The winds were expected to shift midday Friday from the southeast to north-northeast, and expected to increase up to 15 miles per hour.
Crews are putting hose down along portions of Warm Springs Road in case the fire moves in that direction, Rust said
Further south of Warm Springs Road crews are working to prepare a preexisting line on an ATV trail. The trail was already devoid of vegetation, and crews are working to remove more brush to make a “big wide break” should the fire move in that direction, Rust said.
Crews will also be working to clear brush and limbs from forest roads and trails to the south and west of the fire.
In all, there are 100 people working on the fire, including firefighters and incident command teams.
Rust said that the group is a mixture of local — like the Big Sky Fire Department — and out-of-state firefighters that are brought into the area on an as needed basis.
Medics and an ambulance responded to an incident where a firefighter was stung by a bee. The injured firefighter is in stable condition and can return to duty after recovery, according to an incident overview.
