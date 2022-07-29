Clover fire
The Clover fire is seen from Gravelly Range Road.

 Inciweb

A wildfire in the Gravelly Mountains had grown to 798 acres by Friday, and has been 20% contained.

The Clover fire has been burning in the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest south of Ennis for over two weeks. The blaze was ignited by a lightning strike near the middle fork of Warm Springs Creek.

There is still an area closure order, and will remain in effect until Oct. 30, or until it is rescinded.

Alex Miller is the county and state government reporter and can be reached at amiller@dailychronicle.com or by phone at 406-582-2648.