Fire crews tackle 35-acre grass fire near Logan By Alex Miller Chronicle Staff Writer Sep 22, 2021

A grass fire that burned around 35 acres in Logan, Montana came within yards of the Logan Shooting Range on Wednesday.

A grass fire sparked next to the Logan Shooting Range and scorched about 35 acres Wednesday, but fire crews were able to mostly contain it.The fire crept up and around a large hill next to the gun range, burning much of the grass on the back side of the hill and coming to a stop on a rocky hillside in front of Logan Trident Road.There were no visible flames by about 4 p.m. Crews began mopping up hotspots and smoke plumes on the hillside. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.The fire started around 12:30 p.m., and Three Forks Fire Chief Keith Aune said that trucks and fire crews responded a few minutes later. The Willow Creek, Manhattan and Clarkston Fire Departments all responded to the fire.The only flames visible were coming from the rocky hill face which led to the road. Aune said the plan was to let the flame move closer to the road, using it as a break in the fire. Then crews would douse the flames from the roadside.

Three Forks Fire Chief Keith Aune stands next to a tanker truck on Logan Trident Road in Logan, Montana on Sept. 22, 2021.

Gallatin County lifted its burn ban at the end of August. The energy-release component of fuels, like the dense grasses that covered much of the hillside at the grassfire in Logan, was the main driver for the ban. "Just because the burn ban was lifted, it's still dry out," Aune said.On the rocky hill face, a scarlet flame leapt to the sky, along with thick, black smoke. That was from a juniper, which is a big concern when dealing with fires in the area, Clarkston Fire Department spokesperson Connie Depner said.The sap and oils from junipers make them volatile around fire, Depner said. The roots can keep burning underground, which is something that would be dealt with when crews mop up after the flames recede.Fire crews use thermal imagers during the mop up process to detect burning roots underground. Depner said that if firefighters find a high heat signature, they get the ground wet and stir it up. Then they check over the ground again with the imager to make sure it's cold.Depner said that it was still "bone dry," in the area, and asked for people to avoid flicking cigarette butts from their vehicles. If a person has a trailer connected to their vehicle, she said to make sure the chains are secure and not dragging on the ground. People should also be mindful of parking on the side of the road, because the heat from the car could spark a fire.

The edge of the grass fire in Logan, Montana just off of Logan Trident Road was mostly contained, with only small plumes of smoke coming from fence posts in the center of the burn scar on Sept. 22, 2021.

"With conditions this year, (and) dryness right now, we're going to have to pretty much mop up every hotspot, because we don't want the wind to come up and blow a spark," Aune said.

Alex Miller is the county and state government reporter and can be reached at amiller@dailychronicle.com or by phone at 406-582-2648.