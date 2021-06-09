THREE FORKS — Crews from multiple agencies responded to an approximately 240 acre fire that spread through grass, brush and timber in steep hills west of Willow Creek on Wednesday afternoon.
The Willow Creek fire was burning through steep terrain between Highway 2 past Lewis and Clark Caverns and Willow Creek on Wednesday afternoon, according to an evening news release from the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation.
"Areas of the fire are very steep and inaccessible by ground," the department wrote. Four DNRC helicopters were working on the fire, and additional air and ground resources were on the way by 9 p.m. on Wednesday.
DNRC's County Assist Team was set to arrive at the fire Thursday morning. The wildfire was first reported to Dillon Dispatch at around 3:40 p.m. on Wednesday, the agency wrote.
By 6:30 p.m., fire could be seen spreading through brushy hills directly south from Milligan Canyon on the south end of Jefferson County. A large plume of smoke rose above it and wafted into the valley.
Helicopters dropping buckets of water could be seen flying to and from the fire.
Wind fueled the fire, and resources from multiple agencies responded to it, according to a social media post from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.
Firefighters came from Jefferson County, Madison County, Gallatin County, and the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office wrote.
Fire activity had slowed by 9 p.m., but weather forecasts indicated there could be "erratic winds and thunderstorms in the future," DNRC officials wrote. No cause of the fire had yet been determined.
Fewer than 10 structures were threatened by nightfall, but no evacuations were in place at the time, according to DNRC officials. Officials were contacting residents in the fire area to put them on notice.
The fire was moving away from a subdivision with numerous structures Wednesday night. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office urged people to stay away from the area of the fire.
This story will be updated as more details become available.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.