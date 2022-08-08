Let the news come to you

A fire in the Gravelly Mountains that was nearly 1,100 acres Monday is expected to slow down.

The Clover fire, burning in the middle fork of the Warm Springs Creek drainage south of Ennis, has reached 1,099 acres. The fire has been active since July 13. So far, the fire is 36% contained.

According to an incident overview Monday, daily updates on the fire will cease because the fire’s behavior is moving on a downward trend. An area closure order will remain in effect until Oct. 30, unless it is rescinded earlier.

Alex Miller is the county and state government reporter and can be reached at amiller@dailychronicle.com or by phone at 406-582-2648.