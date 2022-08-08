A fire in the Gravelly Mountains that was nearly 1,100 acres Monday is expected to slow down.
The Clover fire, burning in the middle fork of the Warm Springs Creek drainage south of Ennis, has reached 1,099 acres. The fire has been active since July 13. So far, the fire is 36% contained.
According to an incident overview Monday, daily updates on the fire will cease because the fire’s behavior is moving on a downward trend. An area closure order will remain in effect until Oct. 30, unless it is rescinded earlier.
Cat McRae, a spokesperson with the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest, said that the fire had only grown an acre since Aug. 5.
The fire, which was caused by a lightning strike, is being managed by incident command teams under a confine and contain strategy because of fuel conditions, geographic location and safety risks for firefighters.
The main goal is to contain the fire in the middle fork of Warm Springs Creek by using fuel type changes, natural breaks and burnout operations.
McRae said that the primary fuel type is still down and standing dead timber. About one tenth of an inch of rain fell on the fire over the weekend.
The rain helped to moisten brush and grasses in the area, but the primary fuel source doesn’t absorb water, McRae said. There was minimal smoldering and creeping Monday afternoon.
Though a warming and drying trend happened across the fire Monday, southwest winds were expected to develop into Tuesday. A surge of monsoon moisture is expected to cause an increase in humidity in the area Tuesday and Wednesday. An increased chance of thunderstorms is expected in the area both days.
Firefighters continued patrolling and monitoring the perimeter of the fire to ensure it stayed within containment lines. McRae said it is likely that the containment area won’t change unless the behavior of the fire changes.
There were 79 people working on the fire Monday. Along with patrolling and monitoring, people assigned to the fire are also set to begin rehabilitation work.
McRae said that when firefighters create containment lines or breaks by doing weed treatments or thinning brush, they do so with the intent of rehabilitating the area to be like it was before the fire.
For example, firefighters will begin collecting and piling trimmed limbs near containment lines or filling dug in fire lines with dirt.
Smoke is south of the fire, stretching south to north from a portion of Ruby Creek to Upper Red Rock Lake, according to a fire and smoke map from AirNow.
Air quality in Bozeman remained “good” over the weekend and through Monday despite a brief jump into “moderate” in the waning hours of Aug. 5. Air quality returned to “good” in the early morning of Aug. 6, according to the Montana Department of Environmental Quality’s air monitoring data.
