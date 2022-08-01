Clover fire
The Clover fire is seen from Gravelly Range Road.

A fire in the Gravelly Mountains grew to 905 acres over the weekend and was 23% contained Monday.

The Clover fire, which has been burning since July 13, grew just over 100 acres over Saturday and Sunday. Red Flag conditions spurred the fire’s spread, causing the biggest leap on Sunday.

Dan DiCamillo, a spokesperson for the fire’s incident command team, said that while high winds, low humidity and winds stirred the fire up, all of the acreage consumed was within the containment area established by firefighters.

Alex Miller is the county and state government reporter and can be reached at amiller@dailychronicle.com or by phone at 406-582-2648.