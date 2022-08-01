A fire in the Gravelly Mountains grew to 905 acres over the weekend and was 23% contained Monday.
The Clover fire, which has been burning since July 13, grew just over 100 acres over Saturday and Sunday. Red Flag conditions spurred the fire’s spread, causing the biggest leap on Sunday.
Dan DiCamillo, a spokesperson for the fire’s incident command team, said that while high winds, low humidity and winds stirred the fire up, all of the acreage consumed was within the containment area established by firefighters.
DiCamillo said that the same conditions were likely happening Monday afternoon, and could cause more acreage to burn within containment lines.
The conditions on Sunday caused smoke to be visible for miles, and produced one spot fire that was detected and addressed, according to a release from the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest.
A smoke plume is expected because burning is still happening inside the containment lines.
Containment lines were strengthened, hose were positioned along Warm Springs trail and the widening of the Moose Lake ATV trail was completed by trimming branches to remove ladder fuels over the weekend.
Firefighters will continue to bolster the containment lines while unmanned drones patrol for spot fires outside of the containment area or for heat pockets inside the containment area. There are three unmanned drones and a helicopter assigned to the Clover fire.
Firefighters are using a contain and confine approach to deal with the fire because of fuel conditions and the geography of the area. There are 105 people working to contain the fire.
DiCamillo said the slopes are extreme, and that fire tends to make runs up slope. When the fire makes a run, it wants to follow its own path based on the terrain and creates a mosaic effect, he said.
The area closure, which was enacted July 22, is still under effect. The closure will remain in effect until Oct. 30 unless it is rescinded earlier. DiCamillo said that he does not expect that the area closure will be expanded.
That closure includes the beginning of Ruby Road and Warm Springs Road, and moves east six miles. From there, the closure extends south five miles along a Forest Service road until Moose Lake trail, and includes five miles of land west and northwest of that trail all the way back to Warm Springs Road.
DiCamillo said that the Clover fire would be virtually impossible for firefighters to suppress in the near future, and could persist into the fall.
