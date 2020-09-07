Growth on the Bridger Foothills fire remained stable Sunday evening and into Monday morning as cool weather moved into the area with a mix of rain and snow forecasted for the afternoon.
The fire, which started on Friday afternoon, had burned 7,140 acres and resulted in the evacuation of at least 200 people as of Monday morning. The fire is not contained, according to the Forest Service.
“We have one day of minimal fire activity but we definitely have some warmer temperatures for this week and a lot of work still to do,” said Mariah Leuschen-Lonergan, spokesperson for the Custer Gallatin National Forest.
She said Monday would be a reprieve from the growth of the fire over the weekend, with high temperatures in the mid-40s and a chance of rain. The Gallatin Valley’s first hard frost was also projected for Monday night, she said.
“We expect by the end of the week temperatures to be back to 80 degrees or higher,” she said. “So we’re taking advantage of the weather to get some good work done.”
Fire crews are continuing to construct hand line along the southwest edge and assess house and structure damage, Leuschen-Lonegran said.
Houses and structures have been destroyed but fire officials have not released the extent of the damage, saying assessments are ongoing.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s office evacuated residents of Bridger Canyon, Jackson Creek and Kelly Canyon would be temporarily allowed into their homes until noon on Monday. Residents must provide proof of address. Stone Creek to Brackett Creek will remain closed.
The fire ballooned from 400 acres to 7,000 acres on Saturday, fueled by high winds and dry conditions. On Sunday, Sheriff Brian Gootkin reported law enforcement had evacuated over 200 people safely form the fire before it took off.
Residents in Moffitt Gulch, Quinn Creek, O’Rea Creek, Willow Creek, Fleshman Creek, Stone Creek, Skunk Creek and Brackett Creek are under evacuation warnings.
Residents affected by the fire and seeking assistance can call the 211 hotline for help, Leuschen-Lonegran said.
Roads and trails in the Bridgers and Bangtails remain closed, according to the Forest Service.
There are 160 people assigned to the fire, including smokejumpers, two hotshot crews and four hand crews. Air tankers, seven helicopters, 11 engines and four water tenders are also at the fire.
The Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team assumed command of the fire on Monday.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.