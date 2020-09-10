The perimeter of the Bridger Foothills fire is 52% contained, and fire officials on Thursday have upped the amount of acreage burned by a little more than 1,000 because of more accurate mapping.
The fire has burned 8,224 acres, according to a morning update from fire managers. The south side of the fire, a large portion of the east side and a large spot east of the fire are contained, the update said.
On Thursday, fire crews plan to continue securing the southwest side. Crews will make there way north form there.
Another crew is making a fuel break in heavily timbered areas directly north of the fire.
The entire Bridger Canyon Road corridor opened Thursday morning for residents only. However, those who returned are asked to stay inside their homes, especially from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., and keep roads clear for fire crews and law enforcement still working in the area.
“This is not a time to visit your neighbors or have friends, extended family, or construction crews come to your residences,” a Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office news release said. “It is still an active fire zone and fire teams are still working.”
Bridger Canyon Drive from Boylan Road to Brackett Creek Road is still closed to the public.
Residents should expect to continue to see smoke and flames. The sheriff’s release said fire crews are aware of those conditions and ask people not to call 911.
Residents should avoid spending time in burned areas, even on their property.
“Many hazards exist including burnt trees that are highly unstable and dangerous,” the sheriff’s release said.
This story will be updated.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.