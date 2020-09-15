Reopenings and closures in the Bridgers, Bangtails

The following roads and trails will reopen Wednesday at 12 a.m.:

Fairy Lake Road, No. 74

Middle Fork Brackett Creek Road, No. 6607

Olson Creek Road, No. 6944

Stone Creek Road, No. 480

Jackson Creek Road, No. 977

Middle Fork Willow Creek Road, No. 6600

North Fork Willow Creek Road, No. 6901

Johnson Canyon Road, No. 6930

South Fork Johnson Canyon Road, No. 2512

Johnson Canyon Trail, No. 547

North Cottonwood - Johnson Trail, No. 545

North Cottonwood Trail, No. 546

Corbly Trail, No. 544

Fairy Creek Trail, No. 500

Sacagawea Trail, No. 518

Carroll Creek Trail, No. 527

South Fork Flathead Creek Trail, No. 542

Shafthouse Trail, No. 540

Drinking Horse Trail, No. 515

The following roads and trails remain closed: