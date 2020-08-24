A wildfire that sparked over the weekend continued to burn Monday morning near Norris.
The Bradley Creek fire is burning on private, Bureau of Land Management and Montana Stat University owned land, according to InciWeb.
The cause of the fire is unknown.
It was first reported on Sunday at 3 p.m.
Madison County is managing the fire. Local fire resources are there, including engines, heavy equipment and a hand crew.
The Department of Natural Resources and Conservation is expected to start help controlling the fire on Tuesday, according to InciWeb.
This story will be updated.
