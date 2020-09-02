A wildfire kicked up north of Bozeman Wednesday afternoon, creating a plume of smoke over the foothills on the west side of the Bridger Mountains.
Gallatin County said in a tweet that multiple firefighting agencies are responding to the fire near Walker and Toohey roads north of Bozeman.
Gallatin County was one of several Montana counties included in a red flag warning for hazardous fire weather. The warning lasts until 6 p.m. Wednesday.
This story will be updated.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.