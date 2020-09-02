Support Local Journalism


A wildfire kicked up north of Bozeman Wednesday afternoon, creating a plume of smoke over the foothills on the west side of the Bridger Mountains. 

Gallatin County said in a tweet that multiple firefighting agencies are responding to the fire near Walker and Toohey roads north of Bozeman. 

Gallatin County was one of several Montana counties included in a red flag warning for hazardous fire weather. The warning lasts until 6 p.m. Wednesday.

This story will be updated.

Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.

