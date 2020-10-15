Whole Foods Market will be opening its first Montana store in the Gallatin Valley Mall, according to a news release from the company.
The mall will also be undergoing some redevelopment, according to the release, intended to make it into a "Main Street" retail experience.
“Bozeman’s economic growth in recent years has been remarkable, and since the advent of COVID-19 and its negative impact on more densely populated urban areas, we are seeing unprecedented in-migration from major urban markets as companies are making it easier for their employees to work remotely," said Steve Corning, a managing member of the Gallatin Mall Group, in the news release.
Bozeman's growth is part of what made it attractive to Whole Foods, the release stated. The U.S. Census Bureau has ranked Bozeman as the fastest growing micropolitan city, and Policom.com ranked it the number one micropolitan city for economic strength, beating out 542 others.
