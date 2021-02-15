Beehive basin avalanche
Courtesy of Gallatin County Sheriff's Office

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


A splitboarder died Sunday night from injuries sustained after being partially buried in an avalanche in Beehive Basin earlier that day.

The man was identified by Bozeman Health and the Gallatin County Coroner's Office as 45-year-old Bozeman resident Craig Kitto, who had been the principal of Whittier Elementary School since 2018

According to the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center, two splitboarders were going up the slope of the basin when they felt the snow on the slope collapse and saw cracks forming underneath them. One of the splitboarders grabbed a tree, while Kitto was carried downslope into a tree and was partially buried with critical injuries.

The person who was not buried called 911 and went down the slope to help Kitto. Gallatin County and Big Sky Search and Rescue evacuated Kitto from Beehive Basin and got him to the Big Sky Fire Department Life Flight, which brought him to Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital.

Kitto died Sunday night.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe

Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. 

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.