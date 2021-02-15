A splitboarder died Sunday night from injuries sustained after being partially buried in an avalanche in Beehive Basin earlier that day.
According to the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center, two splitboarders were going up the slope of the basin when they felt the snow on the slope collapse and saw cracks forming underneath them. One of the splitboarders grabbed a tree, while Kitto was carried downslope into a tree and was partially buried with critical injuries.
The person who was not buried called 911 and went down the slope to help Kitto. Gallatin County and Big Sky Search and Rescue evacuated Kitto from Beehive Basin and got him to the Big Sky Fire Department Life Flight, which brought him to Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
