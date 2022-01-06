MSU SDSU football (copy)
Montana State fans storm the field after the FCS semifinal game against South Dakota State on Dec. 18, 2021, at Bobcat Stadium. The Bobcats beat South Dakota State 31-17 to advance to the FCS championship in Frisco, Texas.

Montana State football fans who can’t make it down to Frisco, Texas, to see the national championship game still have plenty of opportunities to see the Bobcats play.

Montana State is set to take on North Dakota State University at 10 a.m. mountain time on Saturday, and bars in Bozeman and across the country are preparing for watch parties.

It’s probably a safe bet that most bars in Bozeman with a TV and a cable hook-up are planning to show the game, but the Rocking R Bar, The Pour House Bar and Grill and Spectators Bar and Grill are planning to stream the game Saturday.

Madison Domanski, a supervisor at Spectators, said the bar and grill is planning as it would for a normal MSU game. Doors are scheduled to open at 7 a.m., Domanski said, but drinks won’t start pouring until 8 a.m.

They are looking forward to the game, Domanski said.

“We’re ready, we’re fully staffed and really excited,” Domanski said.

On its Facebook page, the Pour House notes it’s going to “party like it’s 1984.” The bar plans to open at 9 a.m. According to a Facebook event from the Rocking R Bar, it is planning to open at 9 a.m. Saturday and will have brunch specials from the Hail Mary grill.

There are also watch parties planned across the country through the MSU Alumni Foundation. There are a handful in Montana, including at the Rhino Casino in Belgrade and several in Billings.

Fans as close as Idaho and as far away as Massachusetts also have their pick of watch parties. More information is available through the Alumni Foundation at msuaf.org.

But considering how high COVID-19 cases are locally and the warpath the omicron variant is on across the country, the safest thing might be to enjoy the game from home.

According to the Gallatin City-County Health Department, there has been a “significant” increase in COVID cases over the past few weeks.

There were 957 new cases in Gallatin County reported from Dec. 30 to Jan. 5, and there are 1,405 active cases, putting the county in the high transmission territory, where wearing masks is recommended for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people.

So for those looking to lower their risk of COVID-19 exposure, the game is scheduled to air on ESPN2. It can also be streamed with a subscription to ESPN2. Bozeman-area residents can listen to the radio broadcast on XL Country 100.7.

