Where to watch Montana State football's return to the national championship around Bozeman By Nora Shelly Chronicle Staff Writer Nora Shelly City government reporter Author email Jan 6, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Montana State fans storm the field after the FCS semifinal game against South Dakota State on Dec. 18, 2021, at Bobcat Stadium. The Bobcats beat South Dakota State 31-17 to advance to the FCS championship in Frisco, Texas. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Montana State football fans who can’t make it down to Frisco, Texas, to see the national championship game still have plenty of opportunities to see the Bobcats play.Montana State is set to take on North Dakota State University at 10 a.m. mountain time on Saturday, and bars in Bozeman and across the country are preparing for watch parties.It’s probably a safe bet that most bars in Bozeman with a TV and a cable hook-up are planning to show the game, but the Rocking R Bar, The Pour House Bar and Grill and Spectators Bar and Grill are planning to stream the game Saturday. Madison Domanski, a supervisor at Spectators, said the bar and grill is planning as it would for a normal MSU game. Doors are scheduled to open at 7 a.m., Domanski said, but drinks won’t start pouring until 8 a.m.They are looking forward to the game, Domanski said.“We’re ready, we’re fully staffed and really excited,” Domanski said.On its Facebook page, the Pour House notes it’s going to “party like it’s 1984.” The bar plans to open at 9 a.m. According to a Facebook event from the Rocking R Bar, it is planning to open at 9 a.m. Saturday and will have brunch specials from the Hail Mary grill. There are also watch parties planned across the country through the MSU Alumni Foundation. There are a handful in Montana, including at the Rhino Casino in Belgrade and several in Billings.Fans as close as Idaho and as far away as Massachusetts also have their pick of watch parties. More information is available through the Alumni Foundation at msuaf.org.But considering how high COVID-19 cases are locally and the warpath the omicron variant is on across the country, the safest thing might be to enjoy the game from home.According to the Gallatin City-County Health Department, there has been a “significant” increase in COVID cases over the past few weeks.There were 957 new cases in Gallatin County reported from Dec. 30 to Jan. 5, and there are 1,405 active cases, putting the county in the high transmission territory, where wearing masks is recommended for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people.So for those looking to lower their risk of COVID-19 exposure, the game is scheduled to air on ESPN2. It can also be streamed with a subscription to ESPN2. Bozeman-area residents can listen to the radio broadcast on XL Country 100.7. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Spectator Grill Sport Politics Food Computer Science Madison Domanski Bozeman Football Fan Montana Nora Shelly City government reporter Nora Shelly covers city government for the Chronicle. Author email Follow Nora Shelly Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next Montana State University Montana State University clears hurdle for a potential private hotel on campus 1 hr ago News Where to watch Montana State football's return to the national championship around Bozeman 2 hrs ago News Warmer weather, snow and continued ice jams predicted through end of week in Bozeman Jan 5, 2022 Regional News DEQ accepting comment on proposed Logan Landfill expansion Jan 5, 2022 Environment Groups request independent investigation into Hebgen Dam malfunction Jan 5, 2022 State MT bought more than $1.5M in cannabis on opening weekend of recreational sales Jan 5, 2022 What to read next Montana State University Montana State University clears hurdle for a potential private hotel on campus News Where to watch Montana State football's return to the national championship around Bozeman News Warmer weather, snow and continued ice jams predicted through end of week in Bozeman Regional News DEQ accepting comment on proposed Logan Landfill expansion Environment Groups request independent investigation into Hebgen Dam malfunction State MT bought more than $1.5M in cannabis on opening weekend of recreational sales Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More from this section After bringing Montana State back to national prominence, seniors seek title to cap careers Posted: 5:15 p.m. Montana State linebacker Troy Andersen could add to list of accolades with Buck Buchanan Award Posted: 3:39 p.m. Players to watch and game information for Montana State-North Dakota State Posted: 2:22 p.m. 'All Montanans now': Led by homegrown stars, Montana State on precipice of national title Posted: 1:15 p.m. Led by outgoing defensive coordinator Freddie Banks, Montana State preparing for North Dakota State's offense Posted: 1:15 p.m. Latest Local After bringing Montana State back to national prominence, seniors seek title to cap careers 1 hr ago Brucellosis detected in animal from Madison County livestock herd 1 hr ago Bozeman Health opening convenience care clinic in Four Corners 1 hr ago Montana State University clears hurdle for a potential private hotel on campus 1 hr ago