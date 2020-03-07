Blink Rides began operations in Bozeman in July 2019, but the app-powered scooter rentals were pulled from the streets once the snow hit. However, the gray-and-blue scooters are scheduled to re-emerge from hibernation soon. Blink owner Lana Kitto told the Chronicle in January that the scooters will hit the streets again once it warms up for real, likely sometime in April.
The scooters are similar to the Lime scooters in larger cities, with a couple major differences. To stop a ride, riders need to park the scooter in a designated zone. Blink scooters are about twice as heavy as other scooters on the market, so they’re also harder to toss into Bozeman Creek or the back of someone’s truck.
The Osborne building lives again! Well, not quite yet, but soon.
The original building on the downtown lot was partially destroyed by a natural gas explosion in 2009 and was demolished afterwards. The new building at 223 E. Main St., will house a restaurant on the first floor and office spaces on the remaining three. Broker and owner Charlotte Durhman said office space on the fourth floor is expected to be leased in April or May, and the remainder of the building is slated to open around the end of the summer.
Guidefitter, a company originally from Texas that caters to hunting and fishing guides online, has officially opened its first-ever Bozeman office.
Guidefitter helps connect customers to hunting and fishing guides all over the United States and Canada, but that’s not all the company does.
Lauren Phillips, who handles marketing for the company, said the Guidefitter also helps those guides find important services, like health insurance that will cover them if they fall out of a tree stand or into a river. The company also partners with outdoor brands, many of them Bozeman-based, to provide super-discounted gear to those guides. To learn more about Guidefitter, you can check out the company’s website at guidefitter.com.
