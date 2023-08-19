Bucy and Feilzer
Landlord Pam Bucy, left, and tenant Sara Feilzer talk outside the home where Feilzer rents a basement apartment in Helena on July 31.

 Eliza Wiley/MTFP

Sara Feilzer was feeling the heat of Montana’s boiling-hot housing prices last year.

Her home, a quirky one-and-a-half-bedroom basement apartment she has rented in central Helena since 2018, was heading for the maelstrom of the open real estate market. Her then-landlord, a coworker, had watched home prices climb for years through the COVID-19 pandemic and determined they couldn’t pass up the opportunity to sell.

As a result, she found herself in an unwelcome situation that’s become familiar to many Montana renters. She had no way of knowing who would buy the property, whether they’d want to keep her and her upstairs neighbor as tenants, whether they’d tolerate her dogs, or whether her relatively affordable rent was destined for an overwhelming increase.


