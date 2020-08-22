West Yellowstone’s chief of police left the post in June, and the town is looking for someone to fill his spot.
Dan Sabolsky, town manager, said former chief Scott Newell moved back to his hometown to be closer to family. He said Newell had been the police chief for a little more than five years.
Sabolsky said there have been about half a dozen applicants and that most are from Montana.
“A lot of Montana folks are interested,” he said.
The department is made up of six officers, including the chief, and six dispatchers. It deals with calls involving tourists, car wrecks, petty theft, and missing animals and children. During the winter, Salbosky said, it’s a little slower when tourists have packed up and returned home.
He said the agency’s officers do travel five miles out of town to help the Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputies occasionally.
“West Yellowstone takes a certain type of person to live here because we only get a couple weeks of summer,” he said.
Sabolsky said the ideal candidate for the job would be a “community-oriented” person who would encourage officers and dispatchers to be involved in the town. He said that person would also bring a “community policing approach” to the agency and continue the work the previous chief had done.
“We want to make sure we continue with the good things Scott was doing while he was here,” Sabolsky said.
There are 1,300 residents in the city, but that number swells to 12,000 when seasonal residents are factored in.
The deadline to apply for the job is Sept. 14.
Sabolsky said the town council and residents would have a chance to vet finalists. He said he expects the new chief could be on the job sometime in January.
“We want to make sure we get the right candidate,” Sabolsky said.
