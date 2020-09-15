West Yellowstone winter guides have settled an unfair labor complaint that alleged they were fired for union activities.
In February, six winter guides filed an unfair labor practice complaint against Delaware North, the New York-based company that owns Two Top Snowmobile and Yellowstone Vacation Tours in West Yellowstone. Those complaints alleged that the company surveilled employees on a picket line, interrogated employees about union activity, called police on employees for picketing and ultimately fired several employees for organizing a union.
The parties reached a settlement earlier this month.
“We actually ended up with a pretty good agreement,” said Ty Wheeler, a lead organizer and one of the guides named in the complaint. Wheeler was fired by Delaware North on Feb. 17, after participating in the first of several pickets at the gate to Yellowstone.
Delaware North did not respond to requests for comment. As part of the agreement, the company did not admit any wrongdoing.
As part of the settlement, the company will pay the six guides named in the complaint back pay for the season after they were fired and front pay for the 2020-2021 season.
The company is also required to send a letter detailing the right to join a union and engage in protected activities, like discussing wages and striking, to current and former employees and to post it in some areas. That letter also includes a line notifying recipients of the promise to pay the six guides back and front pay.
Wheeler said he and the other guides wanted to take the complaint to court, but he noted that the settlement will help seasonal park workers in the future.
“We’re educating all of the seasonal workers and just telling them that they deserve better, and if they want to organize they have this right to do so,” Wheeler said.
In addition to the snow guide companies, Delaware North owns multiple hotels and other businesses in West Yellowstone. It also operates 12 general stores in Yellowstone National Park.
