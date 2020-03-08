Guides for a tour company in West Yellowstone have filed unfair labor practice charges against their employer, Delaware North, with the National Labor Relations Board, according to documents obtained by the Chronicle.
The charges include claims that the company was surveilling employees on a picket line on three dates in February, interrogating employees about union activity, installing cameras or other recording devices on snow coaches and attempting to access a private union document stored in a union member’s Google Drive account. The charges also state that Delaware North “maintained an overly broad work rule” and called the police on employees for picketing.
The charges also seek a temporary injunction to stop the questioned labor practices while the case is being investigated.
“We’re standing up against, basically, a multi-billion dollar company for the rights of all the guides and all the people that work in West” said Ty Wheeler, a lead organizer and a U.S. Air Force veteran with two decades of experience guiding in national parks. “You don’t have so many issues locally when people are taken care of.”
Wheeler said nine employees were fired by Delaware North as retaliation for organizing. He was let go Feb. 17, after participating in the first picket at the gate of Yellowstone. Some of those nine guides lived in company housing.
Delaware North and its lawyers did not respond to requests for comment this week.
“Those guys had to pack up and leave company housing, so you immediately lose your voice because you have to leave and that’s not okay,” Wheeler said. According to Wheeler, a list of employees interested in organizing was leaked to management, and the guides on that document were fired.
“Everyone who was let go was obviously pro-union, or at least pro going in and asking for a higher wage,” Wheeler said.
Charges were first filed with the NLRB on Feb. 19. Additional charges were filed on Feb. 24 and March 2. A representative for the NLRB said the organization won’t comment on the specifics of an open case.
On Feb. 22, U.S. House candidate Tom Winter, D-Missoula, and some of his staff visited West Yellowstone to picket with the guides.
“This is an actual out-of-state corporation pitting themselves not just against guides ... but also trying to, essentially, monopolize a town that is the winter access to one of our most famous and amazing national parks,” said Blake Cilwick, Winter’s campaign manager. “We cancelled our Bozeman plans for (that day) and drove down to join them at the picket line and do what we could to help their cause.”
Cilwick said he believes unionizing outdoor workplaces will grow in popularity in the coming years.
“You see more guides unionizing, especially around the national parks,” Cilwick said. “I think it’s something that’s going to be coming up a lot more in Montana.”
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.