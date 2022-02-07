Moving to a new place can be tough. Doing so after escaping the threat of violent political turmoil can be even harder. That’s where Gallatin Refugee Connections comes in.
The local organization, in conjunction with refugee resettlement organizations in Missoula, is working to make the transition just a little bit easier for refugees arriving in Montana.
GRC is collecting refugee resettlement kits for people being settled in the Missoula area. The kits will help stock up refugees’ new homes with essentials like new, clean bedding, towels and toiletries.
“They get off the airplane with nothing, basically, sometimes just the clothes on their backs,” said Marty Albini, a volunteer with GRC and the coordinator of the resettlement kit drive. “They usually come from warm places so the clothes aren’t even appropriate, so they need everything you need to move into an apartment.”
A majority of the things on the kit lists are legally mandated by the State Department — organizations helping resettle traditional refugees are required to provide these things to individuals and families. But those lists aren’t totally comprehensive, and other donations like baby supplies, school supplies, period products and winter clothes are also needed.
Albini said GRC works with Missoula organizations like Soft Landing Missoula and the International Rescue Committee because resettling refugees in Bozeman isn’t a possibility.
There’s not a resettlement office in Bozeman, and many refugees are required to be resettled within 100 miles of such an office. And refugee resettlement programs under President Donald Trump’s administration were “gutted,” Albini said, and haven’t recovered under President Joe Biden.
During the pandemic, many resettlement offices across the nation closed their doors – but Missoula’s International Rescue Committee and Soft Landing stayed open to continue to help resettle new refugees and support those already established in Western Montana.
The resettlement kits are being collected at 7 different Bozeman-area churches and businesses, including Steep Mountain Tea and Wild Joe’s Coffee Spot. On Saturday, Feb. 19, all of the donated items will be sorted into kits by GRC volunteers and be prepared for transport to Missoula the following day.
“It’s kind of a chaotic day, but it’s a lot of fun,” Albini said of the sorting day. “We’ll collect (items) and assemble them into kits so we can inspect them, pack them up and wrap them so they survive the trip.”
Once the kits arrive in Missoula, Soft Landing and the IRC will distribute them to refugees starting their new lives in the last best place.
“We are so grateful to Gallatin Refugee Connections for their ongoing support of refugee resettlement in Montana,” said Soft Landing executive director Mary Poole in an email to the Chronicle. “We look forward to their drive each year and can’t wait to help distribute much needed goods to newly arriving families.”
Albini said participating in the drive feels good, but that GRC plays a much smaller role in the resettlement process than the Missoula organizations.
“It feels like welcoming a new neighbor, which is what we’re doing, but our part in this is not dominant. The people in Missoula are doing far more than we’re doing,” Albini said. “We do this once a year. They do this every day.”
Full kit lists and information about drop-off sites and volunteer opportunities can be found at Gallatin Refugee Connections’ website, gallatinrefugeeconnections.org.