If you had to step outside at all this weekend, you may have noticed a bit of snow as a spring storm dropped between one and two feet in Bozeman and the surrounding area, burying cars and causing crashes on streets and highways.

According to National Weather Service meteorologist Paul Nutter, a slow-moving storm system parked itself in Wyoming over the weekend. A low-atmosphere wind then pushed air into the Bridger Range, setting the Gallatin Valley up for a good dumping.

The heaviest snowfall was Friday night with lighter snowfall continuing into Sunday evening.


Traci Rosenbaum covers education for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. You can reach her at 406-582-2633 or trosenbaum@dailychronicle.com.

