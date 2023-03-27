If you had to step outside at all this weekend, you may have noticed a bit of snow as a spring storm dropped between one and two feet in Bozeman and the surrounding area, burying cars and causing crashes on streets and highways.
According to National Weather Service meteorologist Paul Nutter, a slow-moving storm system parked itself in Wyoming over the weekend. A low-atmosphere wind then pushed air into the Bridger Range, setting the Gallatin Valley up for a good dumping.
The heaviest snowfall was Friday night with lighter snowfall continuing into Sunday evening.
NWS is still compiling accumulation numbers, but Nutter said there was a report of 30 inches toward Sypes Canyon at the base of the Bridger Range. A fire station in Bozeman reported 23 inches, and MSU reported 20 inches as of Saturday. The Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport reported up to 12 inches.
As you move west, the accumulation numbers continued to decrease, Nutter said.
Friday’s warm temperatures caused snow to melt as it fell, Nutter said, creating a perfect recipe for icy roads as the temperature dropped overnight.
According to the Montana Department of Transportation, travelers can expect snow and ice on Interstate 90 from Belgrade all the way to Livingston.
Crashes bottlenecked highways early Monday morning as commuters traveled I-90. Two crashes closed lanes between Columbus and Park City, and a crash east of Bozeman turned I-90 into a slow-moving parking lot that stretched almost to Belgrade.
Nutter said the numbers are still being compiled, but it looks like Saturday broke the calendar day’s snowfall record. The previous record snowfall for that calendar date was four inches in 1985.
Temperatures will continue to be below average this week with continued chances of light snow, especially in the mountains. The next significant chance of snow comes Wednesday night into Thursday with one to two inches expected.
Clouds are expected on Tuesday with a high of 36 degrees and a low of 17 overnight. Wednesday continues to be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow during the day. Wednesday night’s low should be 22 with a 40% chance of snow.
Temperatures should rise on Friday with a predicted high of 41 and partly sunny skies.
Nutter warned that heavy snowfall could mean snowmelt runoff that has the potential to create ponding of water and the filling of ditches and culverts. We could also see some street flooding through the rest of the week and the weekend as higher temperatures melt the snow during the day.
Bridger Bowl Ski Area reports that the weekend’s winter storm resulted in 29 inches of new snow resulting in a season total of 239 inches.
Erin O’Connor, Bridger Bowl’s marketing and communications director, said business is good. The ski area opened a bit late on Saturday, so the lines looked long as people waited. O’Connor said she skied on Sunday with more than 5,000 people on the mountain and it didn’t feel crowded.
O’Connor said the snow was light and fluffy, making for easy turns and fun skiing.
The mountain’s settled snow total is high for the year at 95 inches, O’Connor said.
Over at Big Sky Ski Resort, Lookout Ridge has received 24 inches in the last seven days with 13 of those inches coming since Friday.
Avalanche danger continues to be considerable in the Madison and Gallatin ranges, according to the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center.
The center said riders on Sunday in the northern Gallatin Range reported avalanches that broke up to a foot deep in the new snow.
“Skiers on Mt Ellis saw a recent skier-triggered slide that broke up to 3 feet deep, which was relatively large on a very small slope. This slide appeared to have partially buried a skier who self-extricated,” the Forest Service said in an email.
