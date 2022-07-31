Sweet Pea Festival parade
Buy Now

Children line up on Main Street to watch the Sweet Pea Festival parade on Saturday, August 7, 2021.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Bozeman will host two annual arts festivals next weekend: the Sweet Pea Festival and the Summer SLAM Festival.

The Sweet Pea Festival will be held at Lindley Park and run Friday through Sunday. The festival features numerous artists, performers, food vendors, and activities.

“There’s more than 100 vendors from all over Montana, and all over the country really,” said Sweet Pea’s executive director, Kris Olenicki. “With that much art I can always find something to spend my money on.”

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Brian McKeithan can be reached at bmckeithan@dailychronicle.com.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.