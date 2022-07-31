“There’s more than 100 vendors from all over Montana, and all over the country really,” said Sweet Pea’s executive director, Kris Olenicki. “With that much art I can always find something to spend my money on.”
Passes for the three-day event are $25 online until Friday, when the price increases to $50. Passes include admission to all three days of the festival. Admission is free for kids 12 and under.
There are two free events leading up to the Sweet Pea Festival. “Chalk on the Walk” will provide Bozemanites with chalk to decorate Main Street with their own art starting at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. The Sweet Pea festival is also sponsoring Music on Main on Thursday, which runs from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
“Everybody who does our flagship summer festival has to be a resident of the state,” said SLAM’s executive director Callie Miller. “That helps bring focus on the creative people who live here in Montana and are world-class caliber.”
“For a free festival, you’re not gonna find a better selection of art and music and food and kids activities,” Miller said.
Both the Sweet Pea Festival and SLAM, which stands for Support Local Artists and Musicians, are nonprofits that support Bozeman art year-round through grants, scholarships, and public art installations.
Miller urged Bozemanites to support local art by attending either festival, or both. “We love the cross-pollination of the two festivals,” she said.
To help some avoid the inevitable downtown-parking conundrum, both festivals will have complementary bike valets.
