Colleges have online lectures, gyms have online workout routines and local shops have online catalogues for ordering. Now Gallatin Valley Earth Day will offer online seminars to replace events that were originally scheduled as in-person lectures.
The first online seminar is scheduled for Monday at 7 p.m., and will focus on sustainable architecture. The webinar, which is free to the public, will feature Randy Hafer of High Plains Architects in Billings.
Hafer is a LEED-accredited architect and a fellow at the American Institute of Architects. LEED is an certification given by the U.S. Green Building Council to buildings that meet a variety of sustainability standards, as well as neighborhood development certifications and other architecture awards.
Several buildings in the Gallatin Valley are LEED certified for sustainability, including the Bozeman Public Library — which is closed until further notice because of COVID-19. High Plains Architecture helped design the only LEED-certified, privately owned building in Bozeman at 387 Gallatin Park Dr.
Monday's webinar, titled "Saving the Planet (and money) 2," will focus on "innovative and cost saving ways to create sustainable buildings," according to a news release from Gallatin Valley Earth Day.
Gallatin Valley Earth Day is an organization of volunteers, sponsored by the Greater Gallatin United Way. A variety of events planned by the organization to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day have been canceled, postponed or will be moving online. Earth Day is celebrated every year on April 22.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.