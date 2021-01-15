Wednesday’s statewide wind storm was a once-in-a-decade event that brought down trees, silos and power lines across the state.
The National Weather Service measured the highest gusts of wind in Bozeman since April 2016, said lead meteorologist Christian Cassell. The peak gust measured was 63 miles per hour, only one mile an hour below the January wind speed record set in 1972.
The all-time high ever recorded in Bozeman was 78 miles per hour in July of 1957, likely measured during a summer thunderstorm, Cassell said.
“This was, for Montana, for the severity of the storm, probably at least a once in a decade if not once in 30 year type of event,” Cassell said. “It was unique in how widespread the damage was and the impacts were.”
In Bozeman, ten power lines along 19th Avenue were knocked down because of the wind and left about 1,000 households without power for part of Wednesday, according to Northwestern Energy spokesperson Jo Dee Black. About 1,200 customers lost power in the Livingston area, and at least one power line in the Manhattan area was also downed during the storm.
The Bozeman Police Reports for Wednesday included calls that a trailer, scaffolding, and signs had been knocked over or blown into the road. The reports also included a call about the downed power lines on 19th Avenue, which were between Graf Street and Goldenstein Lane.
Black said outages this widespread and at the same time from the same storm are pretty unusual. The outages were almost entirely from wind damage, she said, which included trees falling into power lines, power lines being downed by just the wind, and lines slapping together in the wind.
Cassell said the powerful winds came from a jetstream that pushed across the Central Pacific and into the Pacific Northwest and into Montana.
“As these systems move in, they pump a very significant amount of rain into the Pacific Northwest,” Cassell said. “As it crosses the mountain ranges, the Cascades and the Bitterroots and the Northern Rockies, they lose their moisture and retain their winds.”
Weather over the weekend and into next week may bring some snow and wind, though not on the scale of Wednesday’s storm. Friday afternoon and evening may bring some snow to the area, though that will likely be mostly in the mountains, Cassell said. Snow is more likely for lower areas on Sunday night into Monday.
And while a system predicted to hit the Bozeman area in the middle of next week may bring some wind, Cassell said it likely won’t be anything like Wednesday’s storm.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.