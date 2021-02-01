Bozemanites enjoying dry roads in the city are in for a rude awakening. Snow is coming.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory that goes into effect Tuesday at 5 p.m. and expires on Wednesday at 11 p.m. The weather service said snow could accumulate up to 5 inches in lower elevations and 7 inches in the higher elevations.
Wind gusts could reach up to 35 mph.
Scott Culston, a meteorologist with the weather service, said the city of Bozeman will likely see up to 4 inches of snow. The Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport in Belgrade could expect up to 3 inches.
Culston said that because of the unusual warm temperatures in Bozeman, the new snow could make for difficult driving conditions.
Because snow has been sparse the past two months of winter, Culston said, flakes will likely melt before hitting the ground on Tuesday evening. Overnight temperatures will fall below freezing and road temperatures won’t be too far behind making things “freeze up pretty quickly.”
“I think the greater concern will be the Wednesday morning commute,” Culston said.
He said that a majority of the snow is expected to land early Wednesday morning. That could mean that snow accumulation will make it difficult to see icy spots on the road.
The expected high wind gusts will make for blowing snow, too, he said.
Culston said that the Madison Valley is more likely to see some of the more extreme weather conditions — wind gusts there could likely reach up to 40 mph.
Things dry up Thursday in the valley, but Wednesday is a good taste of what to expect later in the week.
Culston said there is a good chance of light snow that comes into Bozeman starting Friday. That will likely continue to Sunday.
With that, he said, temperatures will be dropping quick into the weekend. Friday will stay above freezing. But highs on Saturday and Sunday will remain below freezing.
Culston said his main concern is that people don’t get caught off guard with the sudden change in weather.
“Prepare for it — just keep an eye out for those icy roads,” he said. “They can creep up on you fast, and it doesn’t take much extra speed on the roads to cause you to spin out.”
