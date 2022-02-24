After a week marked with some record-breaking sub-zero temps, Bozeman could thaw out over the weekend.
Bozeman may see temperatures in the mid-30s to 40s over the weekend, said Matt Ludwig, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Great Falls.
Bozeman will get even warmer going into next week. Monday and Tuesday are forecast to see highs in the mid-40s, and Wednesday could be as warm as 49 degrees, according to NWS.
The warmer temperatures come after a cold snap that started Monday.
A relatively balmy Thursday (the high was 18 degrees) was the first time the temperature has risen above zero since Monday.
With frigid temperatures, Tuesday and Wednesday both broke cold weather records.
The NWS started keeping track of records for both high and low temperatures in Bozeman in 1935, Ludwig said.
With a high of zero during the day, Tuesday broke a record set in 1957 of eight degrees.
Wednesday afternoon, the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport dipped to minus 2 degrees, beating a record set in 2003 of 4 degrees.
Wednesday night saw a temp of 29 degrees below zero, which broke a record set in 1942 of negative 28 degrees.
Livingston also broke a record on Wednesday night with a temperature of 26 below zero.
Ludwig noted that the frigid weather isn’t unusual for this time of year.
Records broken on Wednesday weren’t even some of the coldest days ever seen in February, he said.
Thursday has a record at minus 35 degrees set in 1996. Friday has a minus 30 degree record set in 2003.
Going from frigid temps to 30- and 40-degree days in the span of a week also isn’t unusual for February, Ludwig said.
“We get a lot of cold air masses coming from Canada, but we also get warmer Pacific air influence from the west coast,” Ludwig explained.
Aside from about 7 inches of snowfall on Monday, Bozeman hasn’t seen much precipitation.
There are some chances for snow or rain heading into Tuesday and Wednesday, and a chance of snow forecasted for next Thursday.
January saw snowpack levels sinking across southwest Montana with experts hoping snow in February and March would bring snowpack totals nearer to normal.
Snow levels have stayed mostly unchanged in February compared to last month, with modest increases across southwest Montana.
The Gallatin and Madison river basins have received well below average precipitation so far in February, according to snow survey data from the Natural Resources Conservation Service.
As of Thursday, the Gallatin basin had 81% of its normal snowpack, while Madison is at about 83% of its normal. The Upper Yellowstone Area was at 82% of its normal snowpack.
Most of Gallatin County is in “severe drought,” but there are some areas in the county in “extreme drought,” according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Almost all of Montana, save some northeastern areas, is experiencing varying levels of drought.
The ski areas got some fresh powder Monday, but since then haven’t received much snow.
According to Bridger Bowl’s ski report, the base depth at 43 inches, with no new recent snow.
Big Sky Resort’s snow report shows a base depth of 49 inches at Headwaters and 27 inches at Andesite, with no new snow.
“It’s hard to say if we’re going to get any big snow storms, but it looks like past mid-week next week there is a signal for a return to cooler, possibly snowier weather,” Ludwig said.