While southwest and central Montana may see some more rainy weather this week, drier weather is on the way and with it the increasing risk for wildfires.
There have already been a few fire starts in southwest and central Montana, although nothing has spread into a serious fire.
Tuesday evening a small fire was reported on Garnet Mountain, a peak south of Gallatin Gateway in the Custer-Gallatin National Forest.
That fire has spread to about 1 acre, according to the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation’s map of active fires.
While it’s been a wet spring, and that’s helped improve the fire outlook, National Weather Service meteorologist Paul Nutter said the weather is going to trend hotter and drier by next week
“As we do start turning warmer and drier next week that we’re going to start having to remember that the outlook for the mid to late summer for fire season is still above normal activity,” he said.
Much of central Montana is still under a drought, despite the rains and floods. Northern parts of Gallatin County are “abnormally dry,” according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
For much of this week, afternoon thunderstorms are predicted, Nutter said. Those storms should mainly hit some portions of north central Montana, which could see severe storms with high winds and hail.
A chance of afternoon thunderstorms is possible through Saturday, he said.
“We’re looking for heavy rain where the thunderstorms develop and hit,” he said.
In the Bozeman area there’s a lesser chance for afternoon thunderstorms. By this weekend, temps should warm up and continue to heat up into next week. Sunday through Monday may high temps reach the high 80s. Wednesday could be as hot as 91 degrees.
“It’s heartening that we’re having a wet spring, but also as you know a lot of Montana can dry out with one long stretch of hot summer days,” said Dan Hottle, a spokesperson with the U.S. Forest Service.
Those hot summer days “can very easily put us back into a higher fire danger. Some of our forests have gone to moderate fire danger about now,” Hottle said.
July is forecast to have “normal significant fire potential” in southwest Montana, according to a forecast report from the National Interagency Fire Center. By August and September, a drier and hot summer could lead to “above normal significant fire potential.”
But fire season is unpredictable and the severity of wildfires is hard to predict, Hottle said.
“We still have all kinds of potential for fires,” Hottle said. And with the majority of wildfires being human-caused, Hottle said now is the time to exercise caution. That means ensuring a campfire is put out, to not drag chains on the highway, and to be safe when using fireworks.
For homeowners who live in areas with increased risk of wildfires now is also the time to assess property and do some wildfire mitigation, he said.
“It doesn’t take much for a house to get started on fire,” Hottle said. “There are a lot of resources. Seek them out.”