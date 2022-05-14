Recent bouts of heavy spring snow will delay the opening of some seasonally closed roads within the Bozeman Ranger District, the U.S. Forest Service announced.
The roads were scheduled to open on Monday, May 16. The roads include Upper Hyalite Road #62 above the Hyalite Reservoir, Olsen Creek Road #6944, Jackson Creek Road #977, Portal Creek Road #984, and Moose Creek Road #479.
Roads opening as scheduled on May 16 are: Lower Hyalite Road #62 with access to Hyalite Day Use Area at the Hyalite Reservoir and the Blackmore, History Rock, Lick Creek and Practice Rock Trailheads, according to the Forest Service release.
Hood Creek, Chisholm and Langohr Campgrounds will remain closed until snow melts out of the campgrounds. Reservation holders for upcoming dates in these campgrounds will receive information regarding their reservations via email from Recreation.gov.
Upper regions of Hyalite canyon have received almost five feet of new snow since the beginning of April, the release states. The snowpack in that area is between 100% and 110% of average for this time of year.
Rain and snow fell as forecasted Saturday and those totals were not included in the figure. These weather events will delay seasonal road openings until the roads are snow free and firm enough to travel over, the Forest Service said.
“We have continued to get more snow this spring which is going to delay motorized public access into many areas of the Bozeman Ranger District. We ask the public to help us by honoring these closures and staying off roads and trails when they are too wet to travel on. Please check back regularly for updated road conditions before making plans to travel onto the Forest,” District Ranger Corey Lewellen said.
For additional information please contact the Bozeman Ranger District at 406-522-2520, visit us Facebook Custer Gallatin National Forest, or online at www.fs.usda.gov/custergallatin.
