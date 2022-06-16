Southwest Montana will see rising temperatures at the tail end of this week, with scattered rainfall projected Saturday and Sunday but meteorologists don’t anticipate flooding concerns after the historic flood earlier this week.
“The waters have receded quite a bit,” said Brian Tesar, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Billings, which covers Livingston, Red Lodge, Cooke City, and Gardiner. “We’re really not expecting there to be any major impacts.”
Lower elevations in southwest Montana can expect to see temperatures in the 90s and even low 100s for the remainder of this week, with temperatures in the mountains getting into the 70s and low 40s at night. A cool front is expected to move through by Sunday night.
“We’re watching the Beartooths again. We’re expecting temperatures to be some of the hottest we’ve had so far this year,” Tesar said.
With rising temperatures comes melting snowpack, which stood at 80% for this time at Fischer Creek in the Beartooths as of Thursday.
“We should get some considerable snowmelt again. We’re expecting a rise in the rivers in reaction to this probably by Sunday and Monday,” Tesar said. “It shouldn’t be anything that we experienced in the last week.”
It’s likely rivers will reach bank level but any possible flooding would be minor with minimal impacts, Tesar said. It would be much closer to what normally happens with a melting snowpack in the spring.
“The difference being that we don’t have a bunch of rain on the snowpack so it won’t affect it like it did the last weekend,” he said.
Another reason the snowmelt is likely pose large flooding risks, Tesar said, is that some of the river channels are now larger than they were before the massive flooding earlier this week and can hold slightly more water.
“In a significant flood, the river channels change,” Tesar said. “The river channels become deeper and wider.”
He pointed to Rock Creek near Red Lodge and Gardner River — which wiped out spots on the road connecting Gardiner to Mammoth Hot Springs — as examples of river channels that have significantly changed.
“We’ve had so much water moving through these channels that it definitely scoured out some sediment. They can probably hold a little more water than we’re typically used to seeing them doing, at least in some areas.”
Ray Greely, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Great Falls, said Bozeman and the Gallatin Valley can expect warming temperatures through Saturday, with highs in the low 90s. Temperatures will drop to the low 60s early next week.
Starting Saturday evening and into Sunday there will be a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms.
“The biggest concern will be the potential of a strong thunderstorm or two Saturday evening, although the strongest storms are forecast to be northwest (of Bozeman),” Greely said.
Greely said there will be some snowmelt, but it is expected to be on the slower side, especially considering a lot of it has already melted off.
Flood risks will remain low as long as the heavier rain falls on central Montana, as it’s predicted, according to Greely.
“I would say the potential for flooding is low but to stay tuned for future forecasts in case it shifts further south,” Greely said. “It’s a wait and watch.”
Both Greely and Tesar warned people near rivers to be aware of debris, a fast moving current and potential rapidly changing conditions with rivers rising early next week in the foothills.
“It will be very dangerous for people to be standing next to rivers on the banks because there has been erosion (with the flooding),” Tesar said.
Greely also advised against taking any river dips to cool off in the heat. River currents will be swift and water temperatures will be very cold, he said.
“Be careful around any rivers and be aware of the potential for changing conditions,” Greely said.