Montana will see its first major snow of the season this weekend, prompting meteorologists to issue winter storm watches and warn drivers about potentially hazardous road conditions.

Snow is expected to hit most of the state. It will start Friday evening in the mountains, while the Bozeman area will see rain on Saturday that will transition into snow Saturday evening, said Austin McDowell, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Great Falls.

Lower elevations in the Bozeman area can expect to get around four to six inches of snow this weekend, McDowell said.

Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com

