Montana will see its first major snow of the season this weekend, prompting meteorologists to issue winter storm watches and warn drivers about potentially hazardous road conditions.
Snow is expected to hit most of the state. It will start Friday evening in the mountains, while the Bozeman area will see rain on Saturday that will transition into snow Saturday evening, said Austin McDowell, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Great Falls.
Lower elevations in the Bozeman area can expect to get around four to six inches of snow this weekend, McDowell said.
Surrounding mountain ranges like Bridgers and Gallatins will likely see between six to 12 inches of snow below 7,000 feet and up to two feet at higher elevations, he added.
McDowell cautioned anyone going hunting this weekend to be aware that travel in the mountains will become harder with snow and hunters should be prepared for hazardous conditions.
The inclement weather is expected to taper off Sunday night.
Warmer temperatures near Bozeman might make it difficult for snow to accumulate, but Saturday night will get cool enough for snow to accumulate on some roadways, McDowell said, with temperatures hovering in the mid-20s.
Yellowstone National Park said in a release Thursday that visitors should anticipate temporary road closures and driving delays because of the winter weather. Roads over Dunraven Pass and Craig Pass in the park will be the most hazardous, the release said.
A winter storm warning is in place south of Bozeman for the Absaroka and Beartooth Mountains, in addition to other winter storm watches across the state.
While the forecast for next week is still uncertain, McDowell said there’s a chance of precipitation most days and that more snow could be coming Wednesday.
