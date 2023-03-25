Let the news come to you

People in the Gallatin Valley woke up to 1 to 2 feet of fresh snow on Saturday morning. The wintry weather continued throughout the day, sending plows into high gear, causing cars to block roads and prompting Bozeman firefighters to request essential travel only.

According to the National Weather Service in Great Falls, heavy snowfall landed on the Bozeman area overnight, with 1 to 2 feet accumulating within city limits and some 7 to 9 inches accumulating at Bridger Bowl Ski Area and Big Sky Resort.

Around 7 a.m., Bozeman Fire called on residents to travel only when essential to allow plows to clear roads quickly. The department wrote in a Facebook post that cars were getting stuck and blocking roads around town.


Helena Dore can be reached at 406-582-2628 or hdore@dailychronicle.com.

