People in the Gallatin Valley woke up to 1 to 2 feet of fresh snow on Saturday morning. The wintry weather continued throughout the day, sending plows into high gear, causing cars to block roads and prompting Bozeman firefighters to request essential travel only.
Around 7 a.m., Bozeman Fire called on residents to travel only when essential to allow plows to clear roads quickly. The department wrote in a Facebook post that cars were getting stuck and blocking roads around town.
The Gallatin County government also chimed in on Facebook, urging people not to plow snow onto or across county roads.
“Piles of snow left on or near roads can freeze. This can cause a serious hazard not only to motorists but to snow removal equipment too,” the post said.
Similar, dangerous driving conditions spanned other major highways in southwest Montana on Saturday, including U.S. Highway 191 between Four Corners and Big Sky and U.S. Highway 89 between Livingston and Gardiner.
The NWS in Great Falls wrote in a forecast updated around 9:30 a.m. that snowfall rates were expected to decrease during the day for a few hours, but then another system from the Pacific Northwest would roll through much of southwest and central Montana.
A winter storm warning, calling for heavy and blowing snow, with total accumulations between 6 and 12 inches at lower elevations and 1 to 2 feet in the mountains, was set to expire at midnight on Sunday. It impacts the Gallatin and Madison valleys, Big Sky and West Yellowstone.
“Travel could be very difficult to impossible and tire chains may be required for some vehicles. Those in the backcountry should ensure they have appropriate knowledge and gear and may want to consider alternate plans,” the NWS in Great Falls wrote.
The Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center wrote in its daily avalanche forecast that snow totals in the mountains around southwest Montana varied widely on Saturday morning. While 12 inches of new snow fell in Hyalite Canyon, 6 to 7 inches accumulated in the Bridger Range, near Big Sky and in the Lionhead area.
The report notes that new snow, wind and deeply buried weak layers make for dangerous avalanche conditions, which are most dangerous in the places with the most new snow. Experts fear the accumulation could tip the scales, causing huge avalanches to break deep in the snowpack.
“When the skies clear after this storm I expect to see evidence of some big avalanches,” said Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center forecaster Ian Hoyer in the report. “Stay off of and out from under all steep slopes so you don’t trigger one and aren’t hit from above when a slide breaks naturally. Keep it simple — complete avoidance is the answer today.”
