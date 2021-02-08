The National Weather Service is predicting that lows in Bozeman will stay below zero throughout the week, and highs aren’t expected to break out of the single digits for several days.
Jim Brusda, lead meteorologist with the weather service, said Bozeman is “in a pickle,” in terms of the colder temperatures.
He said the city is on the boundary of where cold temperatures are expected to linger all week. Cities to the north, like in Helena and Townsend, will be a lot colder. However, Drusda said, Bozeman residents don’t have to travel far south to find warmer temperatures, like in Ennis and Dillon.
He said warm temperatures will move through the city but won’t hang around for very long.
“We don’t see much improvement this week, in terms of temperatures,” Drusda said.
Because it’s calving season, Drusda said, the weather service is warning ranchers to take extra precautions for young livestock over the next several days. Especially for anyone calving north of Interstate 90, he said, where temperatures are expected to be colder.
The weather service has struggled a little bit with predicting snowfall, he said. However, with the arrival of a cold front, Drusda said, the weather service is now confident in saying that snow will fall for the next couple of days. He said that could mean up to two inches of powder in some areas.
The area already saw a burst of snow over the past several days, which raised avalanche danger levels in the mountains.
The Bridger, Gallatin and Madison ranges on Monday had “very dangerous avalanche conditions,” according to the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center.
Since last Wednesday, the avalanche center said, more snow fell in the mountains near Bozeman and Big Sky than all of January and most of December, with up to 4 feet of snow. Avalanches and widespread collapsing has been extensive over the last four days, with many avalanches breaking deep and wide on “sugary, buried weak layers.”
On Sunday, natural avalanches fell in Saddle Peak and Cedar Mountains. Skiers in Beehive triggered a “relatively large slab avalanche” on a small test slope.
Ski patrols at Big Sky and the Yellowstone Club triggered “very large” avalanches on deep weak layers. They also saw wide natural avalanches on road cuts.
Avalanche danger in the Lionhead Range, which is near West Yellowstone, is considerable. Those mountains saw 2 feet of snow since Wednesday, and human-triggered avalanches are likely and will be large enough to be fatal, the avalanche center said.
On Saturday near that range, a snowmobiler triggered a wide avalanche. Nobody was injured.
The snow has also made for tough driving conditions. Drusda, with the weather service, said commuters should take a little extra time for getting to work. He said people should also allow extra distance for stopping and pack a winter safety kit in cars for longer trips.
Drusda said there were quite a few accidents between Livingston and Billings over the weekend.
“If everybody slows down we could avoid those bigger accidents and everyone could make it to their destinations,” Drusda said.
