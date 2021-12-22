Support Local Journalism


The holiday weekend will bring some colder temperatures and a chance of light snow to the Bozeman area, according to the National Weather Service.

“Chances for snow increases starting (Thursday) afternoon and probably persists through the weekend,” said Ray Greely, a meteorologist with the NWS in Great Falls.

A cold front is moving into the area, Greely said, but it’s not yet clear where exactly the impact of that cold front will be and what impact it will have.

“The cold air doesn’t really settle into the southwest until Christmas day, or even a little later,” he said.

Small amounts of snow — about an inch, maybe less — are predicted for the Bozeman area. But it’s likely that higher elevation areas, especially Bozeman Pass, the West Yellowstone area and areas along the border of Montana and Idaho, will get more snow.

After Christmas, temperatures will likely remain cold or get even colder.

“We’re probably looking at high temperatures more in the teens rather than the 20s and 30s and then low low temperatures could dip below zero,” Greely said. “Our lows for Sunday and into Monday through Tuesday, we’re looking at single digits above and below zero.”

That cold weather is likely to last through the new year and possibly further into January.

Greely said the NWS recommends anybody driving during the holiday season or anytime during the winter should have an emergency kit in their vehicle and be prepared to spend longer on the roads than in milder weather.

“The biggest thing is snacks, food, and water, just in case you have to spend extra time in your vehicle,” he said. “Maybe an extra pair of warm clothes in there.”

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office will have increased patrols through Christmas and New Year’s Day, according to a release from the department, and will be watching for drunk drivers during the holiday season. While driving on snowy or icy roads can be dicey, doing so while intoxicated can be deadly.

The sheriff’s office reminded people to always wear their seatbelts and said that doing so is the best defense against impaired drivers.

“The holidays are a wonderful time for everyone to enjoy. Unfortunately, they can also be a deadly time for some Montana families,” said Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer in a news release about the increased patrols. “It’s up to all of us to celebrate responsibly, and that means never driving impaired, always wearing your seatbelt, and making sure your friends and family do the same.”

Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.

