Most of Gallatin County fell under a “winter storm warning” to kick off the weekend, according to the National Weather Service’s Great Falls office.
Patrick Pierce, a meteorologist for the NWS, said that Gallatin County could get between 3 and 4 inches of snow on Friday and into Saturday. Bozeman could get between 1 and 2 inches. Bozeman pass could also get up to 2 inches of snow.
Snow was falling in the Bozeman Pass area, while a rain and snow mix fell over much of Bozeman and southwest Montana Friday morning.
Pierce said that the rain and snow mix would likely turn into primarily snow Friday afternoon, and last through the rest of the evening and into Saturday morning.
The mountain areas in southwest Montana — particularly areas with an elevation of 6,000 to 6,500 feet — could receive between one and two feet.
The Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center issued a spring snowpack update Friday morning that stated the amount of new snow expected will "create dangerous avalanche conditions."
Noted in the update were natural avalanches seen in the Bridger range last weekend after a similar spring storm, and a dry loose avalanche in the Chamonix couloir near East Rosebud that caught five skiers climbing up the route. No one was injured, according to the GNFAC report.
"The avalanche equation is not complicated this weekend," forecaster Dave Zinn wrote. "Expect similar or larger avalanches this weekend."
Winter’s last gasp could help with Gallatin County’s struggling snowpack levels.
Pierce said that snowpack levels in Gallatin, Madison and Jefferson counties are “way below average.”
The median snowpack for the county is about 22 inches. As of Friday morning, snowpack in Gallatin County was about 15 inches. A snowstorm in early April helped with snowpack a little but it was not enough, he said.
“This system will bring us closer to the average, but we’ll still be below,” Pierce said.
While snow may help with snowpack levels, much of Montana is experiencing various stages of drought. A large swathe of the state — including most of Gallatin County — is experiencing “extreme drought,” according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Pierce noted that the snowpack will begin to melt within the next couple of weeks.
“We’re at peak snowpack,” Pierce said.
