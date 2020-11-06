Bozeman is about to get cold and stay cold.
Francis Kredensor, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said Bozeman and Belgrade could see up to 8 inches of snow starting Saturday evening when cold air moves into the area. Higher areas, like the Bozeman Pass, could see up to 12 inches of snow.
Before that, Kredensor said, Saturday temperatures are expected to reach into the 60s before the storm hits, initially with rain.
“These are probably going to be our last really good, warm temperatures of the year — these past few days,” he said. “In the next week we’re not really seeing any bounce back.”
The weather service issued a winter storm watch that is scheduled to start Saturday at 6 p.m., continuing until Monday at 5 a.m. The watch is expected to impact Beaverhead, Madison, Jefferson, Broadwater, Meagher, Gallatin, and central and southern Lewis and Clark counties.
The weather service said winds in certain areas could reach up to 35 mph. Some areas could see 1 inch of snow per hour from late Saturday evening through Sunday morning.
Kredensor said high temperatures in Bozeman on Monday look like they’ll be somewhere in the lower 20s. Tuesday may warm up to the mid 30s, but he said another winter storm is expected to sweep through the higher elevations in the area and last until Wednesday.
“That will drop our temperatures a little bit on Wednesday,” Kredensor said.
Kredensor said traveling this weekend could be “rough” with blowing snow that could reduce visibility. He advised that people either travel on Saturday or hold off until Monday. If traveling Sunday is absolutely necessarily, Kredensor said, people should pack an emergency kit and let someone know where they’re going.
