Winter is coming.
Francis Kredensor, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said Bozeman could see up to 3 inches of snow on Saturday, and areas like the Bozeman Pass could see up to 6 inches. Higher elevations, like in the Bridger Mountains, could potentially see a foot or more of snow.
“I wouldn’t be surprised if some of the peaks get over a foot,” Kredensor said.
The weather service issued a winter weather advisory for all of Saturday for Gallatin, Jefferson, Broadwater, and parts of Lewis and Clark counties. The advisory said wind gusts could get up to 40 mph.
The advisory said to plan on slippery road conditions and reduced visibility caused by blowing snow. Ice accumulation on power lines and trees could cause isolated power outages in some areas, the advisory said.
Kredensor said that the bulk of the snow in Bozeman is expected to fall on Saturday between 6 a.m. and noon. He said the weather is expected to taper off into the afternoon and evening, but that mornings will likely start dipping into the 20s.
On Sunday, Kredensor said, there’s a good chance that temperatures “don’t crack 40 degrees.” On Monday and Tuesday, the highs for the area will hover in the 50s, which is below normal for mid-October when temperatures are typically in the low 60s.
Kredensor said he’s keeping an eye on the potential for precipitation later in the week and “what’s going to be rain and what’s going to be snow.”
He said people should check road and weather conditions before driving. People should also make sure they have a winter travel kit in their car with things like a heavy blanket, warm spare clothes and batteries in flashlights that work.
“Even if this isn’t going to be a very big event, this would be a good time to check your supplies and be prepared for the season that is coming,” Kredensor said.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.