The National Weather Service is predicting snow in the area mountains on Labor Day, but Gallatin County has to first get through a weekend of high temperatures and warnings for potential fires.
Thomas Pepe, a meteorologist with the national weather service, said gusty winds, high temperatures and low humidity are ripe fire conditions. He said people should be cautious with campfires and sparks from chains dragging on the road, and to not throw cigarettes out of car windows.
“The conditions are favorable enough now with winds and the relative humidity that, if something like that does happen, then it could escalate,” Pepe said.
The weather service issued a red-flag warning that is scheduled to last all of Saturday. After that warning expires, the weather service issued a fire weather watch that will start Sunday at midnight and go till 8 p.m.
Asked what’s the difference between the two warnings, Pepe replied, “for the most part, confidence.”
He said the weather service issues a red-flag warning when “the conditions are good enough to get out of hand.” That includes dry vegetation, high winds and low humidity that could stoke fires and make them spread fast.
Moving into next week, Pepe said, there is a chance of snow falling in the mountains and rain hitting the lower elevations in Bozeman. He said there’s a cold front making its way to the area that’s expected to bring cool air, dropping temperatures below average for this time of year, and some moisture.
“We’re thinking mostly at the higher elevations, for the most part. Maybe some valleys in the southwest part of Montana,” Pepe said, referring to where snow could fall.
He said the weather service is confident in its prediction for snow or rain, but because Monday is a few days away, Pepe said, any little changes that happen in the atmosphere could “really change that.”
“As we get closer, it’d probably be best to stay tune to that because it might change,” he said.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.