Francesca Pine-Rodriguez, executive director of Mountain Time Arts, speaks during an Indigenous Peoples Day Ceremony on Peets Hill on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. The ceremony, organized by Mountain Time Arts and the City of Bozeman, is the first since the city passed an ordinance establishing the day as an official holiday.
People arrange the flags of the tribal nations of Montana during an Indigenous Peoples Day Ceremony on Peets Hill on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. The ceremony, organized by Mountain Time Arts and the City of Bozeman, is the first since the city passed an ordinance establishing the day as an official holiday.
Walter Fleming, the head of Native American studies at Montana State University, speaks during an Indigenous Peoples Day on Peets Hill on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. The ceremony, organized by Mountain Time Arts and the City of Bozeman, is the first since the city passed an ordinance establishing the day as an official holiday.
People perform a dance piece called REMATRIATE by Pattie Baldes during an Indigenous Peoples Day Ceremony on Peets Hill on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. The ceremony, organized by Mountain Time Arts and the City of Bozeman, is the first since the city passed an ordinance establishing the day as an official holiday.
People perform a dance piece called REMATRIATE by Pattie Baldes during an Indigenous Peoples Day Ceremony on Peets Hill on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. The ceremony, organized by Mountain Time Arts and the City of Bozeman, is the first since the city passed an ordinance establishing the day as an official holiday.
Attendees of an Indigenous Peoples Day Ceremony participate in a Round Dance on Peets Hill on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. The ceremony, organized by Mountain Time Arts and the City of Bozeman, is the first since the city passed an ordinance establishing the day as an official holiday.
Bozeman celebrated Indigenous Peoples Day on Monday with dancing, singing, and an emphasis on community.
Under perfect fall weather on a sun drenched Peets Hill on Monday, dozens of people young and old listened to speakers talk about the importance of Indigenous Peoples Day and its history in Bozeman.
This year, the city passed an ordinance establishing the day as an official holiday in place of the federal holiday that usually falls on the second Monday of October every year. But that didn't happen without the influence of local organizers for Indigenous Peoples Day, including Marsha Small.
Small said she thought they’d always be fighting to get the day recognized.
“To get here to see all your lovely faces … being here in support of this, my heart is humbled,” Small said.
Monday's celebration was the second year Bozeman marked Indigenous Peoples Day on Peets Hill.
Last year, Mountain Time Arts, the Rocky Mountain Tribal Leaders Council, and the Pretty Shield Foundation installed teepees on the hill which were lit up in different colors at night.
Mountain Time Arts again organized this year's celebration with the city. The organization’s executive director, Francesca Pine-Rodriguez, started Monday's celebration with a moment of silence. Organizers also led the crowd in a land acknowledgement before speakers got started.
The celebration also included a powerful performance of REMATRIATE by Patti Baldes, which included dancers holding structures resembling buffalo moving throughout the crowd as Christian Wallowing Bull sang.
Organizers also led the crowd in a Round Dance afterwards.
The theme of the event was "Unity in Community.” Artist Ben Pease emphasized the importance of learning people's stories.
"We all have an origin," Pease said. "Each and every one of us has a place. We all have a story."
Mayor Cyndy Andrus and former mayor Carson Taylor also spoke about the history of the holiday in Bozeman.
Taylor was mayor when Small and others started talking with the city about establishing Indigenous Peoples Day as a holiday in 2016. Taylor said he was interested in the idea and noted that Christopher Columbus didn't “discover” America.
"Maybe we should be celebrating the perseverance of those that survived,” Taylor said to applause.
Taylor signed a mayoral proclamation that year to recognize Indigenous Peoples Day, which he and then Andrus continued until this year, when the city started recognizing it as an official holiday.
Walter Fleming, the head of Native American studies at Montana State University, also spoke about the early efforts of getting MSU to recognize Indigenous Peoples Day.
Fleming said it's hard not to focus on the negative comments that people say about Indigenous Peoples Day or in defense of Columbus Day. Eventually, Fleming said, they'll be no one left to convince and no town or city to lobby to establish the holiday.
"We're going to look back … and say, it started here," Fleming said.
Small closed out the speakers, and touched on what their next goal is: lobbying to establish the holiday statewide.
She encouraged people to reach out to their legislators during next year's legislative session to encourage them to work in favor of establishing Indigenous Peoples Day.
"We want to move Indigenous Peoples Day to the state level,” Small said. “It can and will be done.”
