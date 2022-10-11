Let the news come to you

Bozeman celebrated Indigenous Peoples Day on Monday with dancing, singing, and an emphasis on community.

Under perfect fall weather on a sun drenched Peets Hill on Monday, dozens of people young and old listened to speakers talk about the importance of Indigenous Peoples Day and its history in Bozeman.

This year, the city passed an ordinance establishing the day as an official holiday in place of the federal holiday that usually falls on the second Monday of October every year. But that didn't happen without the influence of local organizers for Indigenous Peoples Day, including Marsha Small.

Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com.

