Park County officials released the name of a Washington woman who died Sunday afternoon when a van she was riding in collided with a truck driving in the opposite direction that had lost control south of Livingston.
Park County Coroner Al Jenkins said Monday the woman who died was Della Plaster, 43, of Anacortes, Washington.
The incident is under investigation by the Montana Highway Patrol.
Highway patrol said the fatal crash happened around 3:30 p.m. near mile marker 47 on U.S. Highway 89.
A 39-year-old man from Livingston was driving north on the highway when he lost control of his truck and slid sideways into traffic going the opposite direction, according to highway patrol.
The van Plaster was in was headed south and t-boned the truck, causing the truck to roll off the highway.
The driver of the truck was uninjured.
Plaster was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck, according to highway patrol.
The driver of the van, a 41-year-old man also from Anacortes, Washington, was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries.
A car, also driving south, hit the back of the van after it hit the truck.
The driver of that car, an 82-year-old man from Sidney, Montana, was uninjured.
Highway patrol said the roads had ice and snow on them at the time of the incident.
Highway patrol said alcohol is believed to be a factor in the fatal crash but could not release further details.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.